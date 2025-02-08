Tesla Stock Tumbles Toward Worst Weekly Performance In Nearly 4 Months, Retail Anxiety Mounts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. fell more than 1.3% on Friday afternoon, extending weekly losses to nearly 9% — its worst five-day performance since Oct. 11, 2024.

Investor anxiety is mounting as political uncertainty, weak sales data, and shifting trade policies weigh on sentiment.

A report highlighted that roughly 15% of the parts in a Model Y sold in the U.S. are sourced from Mexico, while Canadian-made components also play a role, though their exact contribution is harder to quantify.

Canada is now considering a 25% retaliatory tariff on all U.S. goods, and some officials have proposed measures specifically targeting Trump and his allies. According to an Investopedia report, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland suggested a 100% tariff on Tesla vehicles.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s sales in France and Germany saw a sharp drop in January, a decline some analysts link to Musk’s increasingly visible political stance and ties to right-wing movements in Europe.

In the U.S., Tesla’s sales in California fell 8% year over year in the fourth quarter, marking its fifth consecutive quarter of declining sales in its largest domestic market.

The situation worsened on Thursday when the Trump administration ordered a halt to a $5 billion federal program to expand EV charging infrastructure nationwide.

Weak China sales data further drove Friday’s market reaction. The China Passenger Car Association reported that Tesla delivered 63,238 vehicles from its Shanghai plant in January, an 11.5% decline from the previous year and nearly 33% lower than December’s total.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has remained deeply bearish all week, with the platform’s sentiment score dropping to 9/100 by Friday afternoon.

Some traders argue that Tesla’s previous rally to the $400s was primarily fueled by Musk’s alignment with Trump and that the stock’s fair value is likely much lower.

Others believe Tesla’s brand could suffer if consumer sentiment turns against Musk due to political reasons.

According to Koyfin data, Tesla now trades just 8% above the average analyst price target of $336.86, with a forward P/E ratio of 126.1x.

Despite the company’s long-term ambitions in AI and energy, the stock’s valuation remains under pressure, and shares are now down nearly 6% year to date.

