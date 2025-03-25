user
Tesla Stock In Spotlight After FBI Launches Task Force To Probe Attacks: Retail Turns Bullish

FBI Director Kash Patel took to X to term the attacks on Tesla as “domestic terrorism.”

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a task force with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to coordinate its investigation into attacks on Tesla, the agency’s assistant director for public affairs Ben Williamson confirmed in his post on X.

"The FBI has launched a Task Force in conjunction with ATF to coordinate investigative activity and crack down on violent Tesla attacks. More to come,” he wrote.

FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday also took to X to term the attacks on Tesla as “domestic terrorism.”

“Those responsible will be pursued, caught and brought to justice,” Patel said while adding that the FBI has been investigating the “increase in violent activity” toward the company.

Attacks on Tesla vehicles, showrooms, and superchargers have increased in the U.S. in recent weeks. These attacks are part of protests against company CEO Elon Musk and his role in the Trump administration, which aims to reduce federal spending, including by terminating federal employees.

According to NBC News, at least 80 cases of vandalism or arson of Tesla vehicles have been reported in the U.S. and Canada.

Meanwhile, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also warned against potential violence.

“Today is March 25th, and if you’re considering an act of domestic terrorism then know that we will hunt you down and find you,” he wrote.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently addressed the increase in attacks, saying that the company “has done nothing” to deserve the attacks.

President Trump supported the company last week, proposing a 20-year jail term for vandalism attempts against Tesla.

“I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20-year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla. Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Meanwhile, a group called Tesla Takedown called for “a global day of action” against Musk this Saturday, which involved assembling outside the company’s nearly 300 showrooms.

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment about Tesla rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory (56/100) while message volume remained in the ‘high’ over the past 24 hours.

Screenshot 2025-03-25 at 9.58.14 AM.png TSLA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10 a.m. ET on March 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Tesla shares are trading flat on Tuesday morning.

The stock has lost over 25% this year but gained over 60% over the past 12 months.

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Dogecoin Surges After House of Doge Buys 10M Tokens For Strategic Reserve – Retail Sentiment Split Despite Bitcoin Outperformance

United Airlines Breaks Ground On New $177M Facility, Opens New Technical Operations Training Center — But Retail Stays Bearish

KULR Technology Stock Jumps After Buying 56 Bitcoin For $5M – Retail Bullish But Debates Strategy

Nvidia Stock Falls Pre-Market After Reports of US Tightening Trade Controls And Intensifying Lobbying Efforts — Retail Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Sunil Chhetri misses header as India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers snt

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Dogecoin Surges After House of Doge Buys 10M Tokens For Strategic Reserve – Retail Sentiment Split Despite Bitcoin Outperformance

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why snt

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations snt

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

