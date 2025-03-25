Tesla Stock In Spotlight After FBI Launches Task Force To Probe Attacks: Retail Turns Bullish

Read Full Article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a task force with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to coordinate its investigation into attacks on Tesla, the agency’s assistant director for public affairs Ben Williamson confirmed in his post on X.

"The FBI has launched a Task Force in conjunction with ATF to coordinate investigative activity and crack down on violent Tesla attacks. More to come,” he wrote.

FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday also took to X to term the attacks on Tesla as “domestic terrorism.”

“Those responsible will be pursued, caught and brought to justice,” Patel said while adding that the FBI has been investigating the “increase in violent activity” toward the company.

Attacks on Tesla vehicles, showrooms, and superchargers have increased in the U.S. in recent weeks. These attacks are part of protests against company CEO Elon Musk and his role in the Trump administration, which aims to reduce federal spending, including by terminating federal employees.

According to NBC News, at least 80 cases of vandalism or arson of Tesla vehicles have been reported in the U.S. and Canada.

Meanwhile, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also warned against potential violence.

“Today is March 25th, and if you’re considering an act of domestic terrorism then know that we will hunt you down and find you,” he wrote.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently addressed the increase in attacks, saying that the company “has done nothing” to deserve the attacks.

President Trump supported the company last week, proposing a 20-year jail term for vandalism attempts against Tesla.

“I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20-year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla. Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Meanwhile, a group called Tesla Takedown called for “a global day of action” against Musk this Saturday, which involved assembling outside the company’s nearly 300 showrooms.

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment about Tesla rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory (56/100) while message volume remained in the ‘high’ over the past 24 hours.

TSLA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10 a.m. ET on March 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Tesla shares are trading flat on Tuesday morning.

The stock has lost over 25% this year but gained over 60% over the past 12 months.

