Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is on the verge of its best winning streak in nearly two weeks amid broader market optimism fueled by the U.S.'s progress with tariff deals and softer-than-expected April inflation data.

Shares of the electric vehicle maker were up 1.6% in early premarket trading on Wednesday, following five sessions in the green.

On Stocktwits, Tesla's sentiment was 'extremely bullish' heading into Wednesday's market open amid an uptick in message volume.

Several retail investors on the platform were buzzing about Tesla's latest updates on its Optimus, which show the humanoid robot grooving to musical beats.

"That new dancing robot video is INSANE!!! But is it worth the $80B in overnight market cap gain? Yes, and 10x more," said one user.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly talked up the potential of Optimus to bring about a radical change to society.

On Tuesday, he reiterated his opinion at a business summit in Saudi Arabia, as part of a delegation of U.S. businessmen who accompanied President Donald Trump.

"My prediction for humanoid robots is that ultimately there will be tens of billions. Everyone will want their own personal robot — like a C-3PO or R2-D2, or something even better," Musk said.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said the economic potential of widespread robotics is "essentially unlimited." By removing labor constraints, Musk believes global productivity could soar, leading to a world where "no one wants for anything."

"We could have an economy 10 times the size of today's global economy," he said, emphasizing that the result may not be just universal basic income but "universal high income," where people can access whatever goods and services they desire.

Musk also highlighted autonomous vehicles as a key part of this future, describing them as "robots on four wheels," and expressed interest in deploying them within Saudi Arabia.

"I think it would be very exciting to have autonomous vehicles operating here in the Kingdom, if you're amenable," he said, further igniting bullish chatter among Tesla's retail base.

Separately, Musk thanked Saudi Arabia for greenlighting Starlink's satellite internet service for aviation and maritime use.

In the U.S., investors have turned more optimistic about Musk's pledge to focus more on Tesla, following criticism over his involvement in Trump's Department of Government Efficiency.

Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has requested details from Tesla before its planned robotaxi launch in Texas this June.

Tesla shares remain down over 14% this year despite the recent rally.

