Tesla said the new Megapack 3 will be built at its Houston Megafactory starting in 2026, while the Megablock platform aims to deliver power for 400,000 homes in just 20 business days.

Tesla shares edged about 0.5% higher in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company unveiled its next generation of industrial energy storage products at the “Las Megas” event in Las Vegas.

The U.S. EV maker introduced the Megapack 3, a redesigned utility-scale battery, and the Megablock, a plug-and-play storage platform that integrates four Megapack 3 units with transformers, switchgear and software.

Tesla said Megablock installations can be completed 23% faster and at up to 40% lower construction cost compared with current systems, while delivering a site density of 248 megawatt-hours per acre.

Each block carries 20 MWh of usable AC energy, operates in temperatures from minus 40 to 60 degrees Celsius, and has a projected 25-year life with more than 10,000 cycles.

Megapack 3 Details

Megapack 3 offers 5 MWh of usable AC energy in a 28-foot enclosure weighing about 86,000 pounds.

The unit utilizes new 2.8-liter lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery cells co-engineered with its cell team, larger modules that comprise three-quarters of the total mass, and a thermal bay simplified by 78% with a Model Y-derived heat pump.

Additionally, the number of cable connections has been cut from 24 in the prior Megapack 2XL to three busbar links, while front access allows easier service without roof penetrations.

Production will begin at Tesla’s new Houston Megafactory in late 2026 with a capacity of 50 gigawatt-hours a year, partly supported by a new 7 GWh LFP cell plant in Nevada.

Megapack’s Scale

Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt, who attended the Las Vegas launch, wrote on X that the scale of Megapack 3 was “hard to show through pictures,” describing it as much larger than the current model and noting that a single module weighs as much as a Cybertruck.

Chief Executive Elon Musk confirmed in a separate post that Tesla will make its own transformers for the Megapack line.

Autobidder Expansion

Tesla also highlighted Autobidder, its real-time trading and control platform for storage assets.

The company stated that the system now manages over 600 projects with a total capacity of 4 GWh, with an additional 10 GWh expected to come online soon. A launch in France is planned for late 2025.

The energy update comes as Tesla seeks to diversify beyond cars. Its U.S. EV market share dropped to 38% in August, the lowest since 2017, according to Cox Automotive. Last week, the company outlined its “Master Plan IV,” which shifts strategic focus toward artificial intelligence and robotics, including the Optimus humanoid project.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Tesla’s stock has declined 14% so far in 2025.

