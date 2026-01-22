The top voted question for Tesla leadership pertains to whether Tesla shareholders will be prioritized in the event of a SpaceX IPO.

The question is likely addressed to Elon Musk who in June 2024 said in a post on X that if any of his companies goes public, it will prioritize longtime shareholders of his other companies.

The question comes on the heels of reports of a SpaceX IPO, potentially as early as 2026.

Meanwhile, analysts on average are expecting the EV giant to report a year-on-year drop in both revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter.

Tesla invites shareholders to pose questions to company leadership via a public platform. The most-upvoted questions are likely to be answered at the earnings call on Jan 28.

The Top Question

The top-voted question at the time of writing pertains to both Tesla and Elon Musk’s rocket manufacturing company SpaceX, cementing the strong relationship between Musk’s different companies, irrespective of their different sectors.

“You once said: Loyalty deserves loyalty. Will long term Tesla shareholders still be prioritized if SpaceX does an IPO?” the top-voted question on the platform now reads.

The question is likely addressed to Elon Musk, who in June 2024 said in a post on X that if any of his companies goes public, it will prioritize longtime shareholders of his other companies, including Tesla.

“Loyalty deserves loyalty,” Musk then wrote.

Musk's post on X

SpaceX IPO

The question comes on the heels of reports of a SpaceX IPO, potentially as early as 2026. In December, Bloomberg reported that SpaceX is moving ahead with plans for an IPO and targeting a valuation of about $1.5 billion in what could be the largest IPO of all time. Bloomberg also noted that the timing of the IPO is uncertain and the company could choose to delay or abandon the plan altogether.

Reuters later reported that Morgan Stanley is emerging as a leading contender for a key role in SpaceX’s IPO. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are also vying for the role of the "lead left" underwriting position, sources told Reuters.

SpaceX is currently one of the world’s largest privately-held players. Its Starlink segment operates the world’s largest broadband satellite network in low-earth orbit while its Falcon 9 rocket shepherds government and private players to space and back.

Other Shareholder Questions

Other questions posed by shareholders for Tesla pertain to its full self-driving driver assistance technology, its humanoid robot Optimus, the stainless steel Cybertruck, and the company’s upcoming dedicated robotaxi product called Cybercab.

Questions range from when FSD will enable complete vehicle autonomy to the number of Optimus robots currently deployed at Tesla factories to perform useful production tasks.

Meanwhile, analysts on average are expecting the EV giant to report a year-on-year drop in both revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter, likely because its EV delivery numbers for the three months through the end of December fell nearly 16% year-on-year.

While Tesla is attempting to pivot into new segments like robotics and AI with investments in humanoid robots and autonomous driving, a majority of its current income comes from EV sales.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

TSLA stock has gained 2% over the past 12 months.

