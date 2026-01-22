Business Insider reported, citing internal communications, that Michael Affronti has left the company after a year in the role of chief product officer.

Shares of Bumble (BMBL) closed 2% higher on Wednesday on the heels of a media report that its chief product officer has exited as part of a leadership restructuring at the company.

Business Insider reported, citing internal communications, that Michael Affronti has left the company after a year in the role of chief product officer. Affronti was one of the two executives who remained at the company after Whitney Wolfe Herd was reinstated as CEO in March 2025.

The Exit

As per the report, Herd said in a message to staff that Affronti and she "mutually agreed that the best path forward for the company is to centralize Product, Engineering, and Design under one leader." Vivek Sagi is now leading the company’s product segment in addition to engineering and design.

“Bringing these functions under one leader will provide clarity, tighter alignment, and a singular focus on what matters most: moving faster and delivering against our roadmap with more value to our members,” Herd reportedly said in the message, while adding that 2025 has been a year of “meaningful transformation” for Bumble. The CEO also reaffirmed commitment to a “return to growth” for the dating platform.

In the third quarter of 2025, Bumble reported a 10% decline in total revenue to $246 million while Bumble App revenue fell 10% to $199 million. Total paying users also fell 16% to 3.6 million, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Several executives who worked under former CEO Lidiane Jones left Bumble following the return of Herd as CEO, including the company’s CTO, CMO and CBO, as per Business Insider. Affronti, however, stayed, as did Bumble's chief people officer David Ard.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BMBL stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

BMBL stock has dropped 53% over the past 12 months.

