According to Bate’s Linkedin, he is now plant manager at Redwood-city-based electric thermal management and sensing solutions provider Chemelex.

Prior to being appointed Director of Vehicle Operations and Engineering at Fremont in 2023, Bate was Director of Manufacturing for both Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Electrek noted that the departure is the latest of a streak of exits at the EV giant.

Tesla is now slated to report fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday.

Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) Director of Vehicle Operations and Engineering at Fremont Benjamin Bate has reportedly left the company to join Chemelex.

Electrek reported the news first, citing Bate’s Linkedin.

TSLA shares traded 2% lower at the time of writing.

Bate’s Term At Tesla

According to Bate's Linkedin, he left Tesla this month after nearly eight years at the company. He also served as Senior Manager of General Assembly Operations and Senior manufacturing manager of paint operations.

He joined Tesla in 2018 from Ford Motor Co. (F), the profile shows.

Talent Exodus At Tesla

Over the past two years, Tesla has seen several high profile exits, including Cybertruck program manager Siddhant Awasthi and Model Y Program Manager Emmanuel Lamacchia in November 2025.

Several other executives, including Rohan Patel and Drew Baglino also left, following the company’s announcement of a 10% layoff in April 2024.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock remained within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed pessimism for the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings slated for after market close on Wednesday.

Another opined that the stock is overvalued.

TSLA stock has gained 11% over the past 12 months.

