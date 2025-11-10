Emmanuel Lamacchia stated in a LinkedIn post that Tesla taught him how to move fast without breaking things and how to scale from prototypes to millions of units.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) executive Emmanuel Lamacchia announced on Monday that he has left the company. Lamacchia’s exit follows the departure of Cybertruck program manager Siddhant Awasthi.

Lamacchia stated in a LinkedIn post that he is “moving on” from Tesla. “Tesla taught me how to move fast without breaking things and how to scale from prototypes to millions of units,” he wrote while reflecting on his journey at the company.

Lamacchia was most recently Model Y Program Manager, a role he served in for over four years, according to his LinkedIn profile. The executive noted in his LinkedIn profile that he led the Model Y global launch across factories and owned the Model Y product roadmap. Prior to Tesla, Lamacchia was employed with Rolls-Royce.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Siddhant Awasthi has also left the company. Awasthi served as Cybertruck Program Manager for over three years and as Model 3 Program Manager for the past few months, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Model Y Program

The Model Y is Tesla’s best-selling vehicle. In the third quarter, through the end of September, the company delivered a cumulative 481,166 units of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles, accounting for approximately 97% of the company’s overall delivery volume.

Tesla is currently seeking to mitigate criticism for its aging lineup by launching additional or refreshed variants of its existing vehicle models. Earlier this year, it launched a refresh of the Model Y and has since added a longer version of the vehicle in China, called the Model YL, and a cheaper variant, called the Model Y Standard, in the U.S.

During Tesla’s annual shareholder event last week, Musk said that the company is now looking forward to starting production of the Tesla Semi truck, Optimus humanoid robot, and the Cybercab robotaxi in 2026, suggesting a focus on newer products and a pivot away from user-driven passenger cars.

Tesla shareholders also approved Musk’s nearly $1 trillion pay package last week with about 75% votes in favor. However, to achieve the performance-based package, Musk must now lead Tesla through milestones including 20 million vehicle deliveries, 10 million active FSD subscriptions, one million Optimus robots, and one million robotaxis in commercial service.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

TSLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Nov. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

TSLA stock is up 11% this year and approximately 28% over the past 12 months.

