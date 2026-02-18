While volume production of the Cybercab is slated for April, the company is now seemingly putting together a few builds.

EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has rolled off the first Cybercab of its production line at its gigafactory in Texas.

Tesla announced the landmark in a post on X, accompanied by a photograph of employees surrounding the vehicle. Volume production of the Cybercab is slated for April.

Purpose And Ambition

Cybercab is key to CEO Elon Musk’s ambitions of pivoting Tesla into autonomy. The two-seater car is a dedicated robotaxi offering with no pedals, steering wheel or side view mirrors.

Musk envisions that these cars will be “everywhere in the future.” According to the CEO, Tesla’s production lines would ultimately be able to make a Cybercab unit every 10 seconds.

Tesla started deploying Model Y vehicles equipped with the company’s full self-driving technology as robotaxis in Austin in June 2025. With the Cybercab, the company is looking to build its fleet of robotaxis.

Cybercab Pricing

Popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD, had previously expressed skepticism about Tesla delivering the Cybercab for $30,000 before 2027 and had said he would shave his head on camera if it happens. Musk said in a post on X on Tuesday that it's "gonna happen,” hinting that the vehicle could indeed be priced below $30,000 before 2027.

While Tesla has previously projected Cybercab to be priced below $30,000, the final price is unclear. Further, Tesla has previously put forth lower price points during vehicle unveiling, only to launch the vehicle later at a higher price point, as in the case of the stainless steel Cybertruck which started deliveries in November 2023.

As per details shared by Tesla and Musk in the past, the Cybercab will be charged wirelessly via induction, taking away the need for plug-in ports. The vehicle would further feature butterfly-style doors and the Cybertruck’s sharp design, but without the stainless steel to reduce cost.

