Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) China-made electric vehicle sales reportedly rose 10% year-on-year in November, after registering a decline in October.

According to a CnEVPost report citing data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla’s China-made EV sales stood at 86,700 units in November, compared to 78,856 units during the same period a year ago.

On a sequential basis, Tesla’s China-made EV sales rose 41%, from 61,497 units in October.

This comes at a time when the company is struggling in several key European markets. Tesla’s registrations in Europe declined in several key markets in November. Tesla car registrations fell by 58% in France, 59% in Sweden, 49% in Denmark, and 44% in the Netherlands.

However, the company bucked the trend in Norway. Its sales rose 34.6% year-to-date to 28,606 cars in the country, eclipsing the previous record of 26,575 cars set by Volkswagen in 2016, the report added.

Tesla shares were up 0.44% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

