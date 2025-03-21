user
user

Tesla's Biggest Wall Street Bulls Get Jittery On Fundamentals While Elon Musk's Politics Further Polarizes Retail Traders

Morgan Stanley analysts cited lower-than-expected deliveries in their updated models, an aging lineup, and a "buyer's strike" driven by negative brand sentiment.

Tesla's Biggest Wall Street Bulls Get Jittery On Fundamentals While Elon Musk's Politics Further Polarizes Retail Traders
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Tesla, Inc.'s most prominent cheerleaders on Wall Street are starting to dial back their optimism as concerns mount about declining deliveries amid increasing political backlash for the brand.

Shares of the EV giant are on track for a record ninth straight weekly decline — ever since CEO Elon Musk took up additional duties as part of Trump's administration in Washington, D.C.

Investor sentiment eroded further on Thursday after Tesla recalled over 46,000 Cybertrucks due to a potentially loose exterior panel.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Adam Jonas cut their Tesla price target to $410 from $430, citing lower-than-expected deliveries in their updated models, an aging lineup, and a "buyer's strike" driven by negative brand sentiment.

The firm noted reports of plunging sales in Europe and China through the year's first two months.

They now forecast 2025 deliveries at 1.615 million units, down 9.8% year-over-year, compared to their previous estimate of 1.924 million (+7.5% y/y). Morgan Stanley lowered its 2030 deliveries estimate to about 4.7 million from 5.2 million.

The analysts said a recent survey showed 21% of respondents expecting Tesla's deliveries to decline by more than 10% year-over-year — a stark contrast to the more bullish outlook at their "Tesla Bull Bear Lunch" in January.

However, the research firm retained its 'Overweight' rating based on its earlier argument that Tesla is becoming a "highly diversified play on AI and robotics." 

According to The Fly, Piper Sandler lowered its price target to $450 from $500, adjusting for factory shutdowns and a Model Y refresh rather than political risks. The research firm noted that Tesla shares had returned to their valuation before the 2024 presidential election. 

Still, Piper Sandler said the company's long-term potential to reshape the transportation and energy markets remains unchanged.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of March 20.png TSLA sentiment and message volume as of March 20. | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail traders are fervently debating the growing backlash Tesla is facing, including reports of vandalism and attacks on its vehicles.

"Smashing someone's car to 'punish' a brand seems illogical when you break it down," said one user, who argued that the owner suffers a financial and practical loss while the company itself is not directly impacted.

At the same time, skeptics pointed to Musk's abrupt Tesla all-hands livestream, in which he urged investors to "hang on to your stock", as a sign of desperation.

Musk also stated on social media that "Tesla has ramped up security and activated Sentry Mode on all vehicles at stores."

According to Koyfin data, Tesla stock has lost nearly 40% year-to-date and trades at an almost 44% discount to analysts' average price target.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US Steel Stock Declines After-Hours On Weak Guidance, Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

US Steel Stock Declines After-Hours On Weak Guidance, Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

Knot Offshore Stock Sails Higher On Q4 Revenue Beat, Retail Feels More Bullish

Knot Offshore Stock Sails Higher On Q4 Revenue Beat, Retail Feels More Bullish

Not-So-Happy 1st IPO Anniversary? Reddit’s Beaten-Down Stock Generates Muted Excitement From Retailers, Sell-Side Keeps Faith

Not-So-Happy 1st IPO Anniversary? Reddit’s Beaten-Down Stock Generates Muted Excitement From Retailers, Sell-Side Keeps Faith

Nucor Stock Tumbles On Weak Guidance Due To Price, Margin Pressures: Retail's Divided

Nucor Stock Tumbles On Weak Guidance Due To Price, Margin Pressures: Retail's Divided

Lennar Stock Falls After Homebuilder’s Q1 Profit Takes A Hit, Retail’s Still Bullish

Lennar Stock Falls After Homebuilder’s Q1 Profit Takes A Hit, Retail’s Still Bullish

Recent Stories

WATCH - 'Shaadi Ke baad life hai risky....', Yuzvendra Chahal's comments on marriage goes VIRAL amid divorce ATG

WATCH - 'Shaadi Ke baad life hai risky....', Yuzvendra Chahal's comments on marriage goes VIRAL amid divorce

PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue HRD

PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue

IPL 2025 Virat Kohli Throwback: When RCB star set record straight on being vegetarian and NOT vegan! snt

Virat Kohli Throwback: When RCB star set record straight on being vegetarian and NOT vegan!

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push AJR

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push

TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow dmn

TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow

Recent Videos

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

Video Icon
L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

Video Icon
Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Video Icon
Sonia Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan & Akhilesh Yadav Attend IUML Iftar in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Sonia Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan & Akhilesh Yadav Attend IUML Iftar in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Caught Talking & Laughing During NATIONAL ANTHEM; Video Goes Viral

Nitish Kumar Caught Talking & Laughing During NATIONAL ANTHEM; Video Goes Viral

Video Icon