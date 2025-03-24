user
user

Stormy Monday ahead! Thunderstorms, hailstorms likely in several Bengal districts

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms in South Bengal on Monday. There is a possibility of rain with lightning in several districts of North and South Bengal. An alert has been issued.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 8:13 AM IST

The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted severe weather in South Bengal. Thunderstorms will wreak havoc!

article_image2

Rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is occurring in several districts. Besides, rain will occur in Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, and other districts.


article_image3

Heavy rain will start in these districts by afternoon, says the weather office. Heavy rainfall will continue in all the districts of North Bengal with warnings issued.

article_image4

Meanwhile, the general public has got some relief from the sultry heat. Because due to continuous rainfall, the temperature in Bengal has dropped significantly.

article_image5

A lot of water vapor is entering the coast of Bengal from the Bay of Bengal. Rainfall warnings have been issued for several districts including Kolkata.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Operation Nandiyali: Army, J-K police seize arms, ammunition, drugs in Poonch, Rajouri; foils major terror bid anr

Operation Nandiyali: Army, J-K police seize arms, ammunition, drugs in Poonch, Rajouri; foil major terror bid

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch Mission 2026 focusing on Assembly elections; district-specific plans in pipeline anr

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch Mission 2026 ahead of Assembly elections; READ

Kerala: BJP K Surendran welcomes leadership shift, calls Rajeev Chandrasekhar a 'capable leader' state president anr

Kerala: BJP's K Surendran welcomes leadership shift, calls Rajeev Chandrasekhar a 'capable leader'

'She had no role in his death': Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer after CBI's closure report on Sushant Singh's death anr

'She had no role in his death': Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer after CBI's closure report on Sushant Singh's death

Woman's body found hanging from tree in UP's Ballia, hands tied; probe underway ddr

UP SHOCKER! Woman found hanging from tree with hands tied, probe underway

Recent Stories

Gold price DROPS on March 24: Check 24k gold rate for today ATG

Gold price DROPS on March 24: Check 24k gold rate for today

UPI payments to be restricted for THESE users from April 1; check your status! AJR

UPI payments to be restricted for THESE users from April 1; check your status!

Oklo's Power Deals Take Center Stage Ahead Of Q4 Print: Wall Street Sees Smaller Sequential Loss, Retail's Bullish

Oklo's Power Deals Take Center Stage Ahead Of Q4 Print: Wall Street Sees Smaller Sequential Loss, Retail's Bullish

Carnival Signals Caution Over Macro Uncertainty But Raises Annual Profit Forecast; Retail Mood Glows

Carnival Signals Caution Over Macro Uncertainty But Raises Annual Profit Forecast; Retail Mood Glows

Meta Reportedly Eyes Joint AI Pact With India's Reliance: Retail Bulls Smell A Turnaround After Stock Lull

Meta Reportedly Eyes Joint AI Pact With India's Reliance: Retail Bulls Smell A Turnaround After Stock Lull

Recent Videos

🔥 Sikandar Trailer Unveiled: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set Screens Ablaze! 🎬

🔥 Sikandar Trailer Unveiled: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set Screens Ablaze! 🎬

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to be New BJP Chief in Kerala

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to be New BJP Chief in Kerala

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Radiates Elegance in Pink Saree & Pearls! 💖

Tamannaah Bhatia Radiates Elegance in Pink Saree & Pearls! 💖

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Enjoy Beach Time! 🌊

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Enjoy Beach Time! 🌊

Video Icon
Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon