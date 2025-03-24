Stormy Monday ahead! Thunderstorms, hailstorms likely in several Bengal districts

Read Full Gallery

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms in South Bengal on Monday. There is a possibility of rain with lightning in several districts of North and South Bengal. An alert has been issued.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted severe weather in South Bengal. Thunderstorms will wreak havoc!

Rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is occurring in several districts. Besides, rain will occur in Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, and other districts.

Heavy rain will start in these districts by afternoon, says the weather office. Heavy rainfall will continue in all the districts of North Bengal with warnings issued.

Meanwhile, the general public has got some relief from the sultry heat. Because due to continuous rainfall, the temperature in Bengal has dropped significantly.

A lot of water vapor is entering the coast of Bengal from the Bay of Bengal. Rainfall warnings have been issued for several districts including Kolkata.

