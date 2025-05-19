After joining Tesla, Hartung will retire as Chief Strategy Officer and remain a senior advisor at Chipotle.

Tesla (TSLA) said on Friday that it will add Chipotle (CMG) executive Jack Hartung to its board of directors and audit committee in June.

Tesla’s board—currently under scrutiny as it reconsiders CEO Elon Musk’s pay package, potentially with new stock options—will expand to nine members with Hartung’s addition.

The move comes amid broader efforts by management to strengthen its corporate governance in the face of mounting pressure from investors and regulators.

Hartung is a long-time executive at Chipotle, currently serving as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer and President. After joining Tesla, he will retire from his active roles and remain a senior advisor at Chipotle.

He has previously served as the Chief Financial Officer and the head of supply chain and accounting, among other roles.

The filing by Tesla also discloses that Hartung's son-in-law has been a non-executive, salaried employee at Tesla as a service technician since December 2026, but does not share a household with Hartung.

The last person added to Tesla’s board was Joe Gebbia, Airbnb co-founder, in 2022.

Hartung is the latest in a growing line of former Chipotle executives to be recruited by other high-profile companies. Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Starbucks (SBUX), previously held the same roles at Chipotle.

Tressie Lieberman, who served as Vice President of Digital Marketing at Chipotle, is now Executive Vice President and Global Chief Brand Officer at Starbucks. Lieberman previously worked with Niccol at both Chipotle and Taco Bell.

Josh Cochran, another former Chipotle executive, is now the Chief Operating Officer at Sweetgreen (SG).

After the announcement, Tesla’s stock edged 0.6% higher in morning trade on Friday. The shares are down 11% this year but have gained more than 97% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Fortnite Pulled From iOS Worldwide In Renewed Apple-Epic Games Clash