Tesla stated that it sold 481,166 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, and only 15,933 units of its more premium offerings.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Thursday said that it delivered 497,099 vehicles in the third quarter of 2025, marking a year-over-year growth of 7.4% and its highest quarterly deliveries to date.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The increase in delivery numbers was likely spurred by customers in the U.S. rushing to make their EV purchases before the federal tax credit on EV purchases expired on September 30.

Tesla does not break down its sales numbers by geography, but said that it sold 481,166 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, and merely 15,933 units of its more premium offerings, including the stainless steel Cybertruck, the Model S sedan, and the Model X SUV.

The company produced 447,450 vehicles in the months through the end of September 2025 and deployed 12.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage products, marking an 81% year-over-year growth.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<