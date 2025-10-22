Investors are seeking answers on the latest robotaxi updates, including current fleet size, miles completed, driver interventions, etc.

Investors have also raised questions about Tesla’s plans for launching new models.

The EV giant is expected to report its third-quarter earnings later on Wednesday.



Tesla (TSLA) shareholders are seeking answers from the company on its products, including full self-driving driver assistance service, Optimus, Cybertruck, and robotaxis, as it is set to report its third-quarter earnings later on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to questions raised by investors on the Say Technologies platform, shareholders are seeking answers on the latest robotaxi updates, including current fleet size, miles completed, driver interventions, etc. Investors are also curious whether or when safety drivers will be removed from the driver’s seat of the vehicles.

Tesla has launched its robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, as part of its pilot program. Since then, updates on the service have been scarce.

Questions On New Vehicle Models, FSD For Personal Use

Investor questions also included Tesla’s plans for launching new models. The company’s last new vehicle model, the Cybertruck, began delivery in November 2023. Since then, Tesla has launched new variants of existing models but not new vehicles.

Other questions pertain to Tesla’s humanoid robot called Optimus, currently in development. The robot has not yet been launched commercially and is currently in the testing and development phase.

Other topics of interest included full self-driving access to individual drivers. Queries pertain to hurdles in the process, the timeline for enabling fully autonomous driving, and other related topics. While some raised queries on how the expiry of EV tax credit is expected to impact Tesla deliveries in the upcoming quarter, others wonder about Elon Musk’s vision for the company.

Tesla invites shareholders to ask and upvote questions they would like addressed during their earnings calls. The EV giant is expected to report its third-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Stocktwits Users’ Reaction

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

TSLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:09 p.m. ET on Oct. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

TSLA stock is up by 7% this year and has nearly doubled over the past 12 months.

Read also: General Motors Receives Multiple Price Target Hikes After Q3 Earnings Beat, Full-Year Outlook Revision

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<