Musk’s previous pay package, initially approved in 2018 and valued at over $50 billion, was voided by a Delaware court, which deemed it excessive.

EV giant Tesla Inc (TSLA) has proposed a new compensation package for its CEO, Elon Musk, the company said in a proxy filing on Friday.

The new package, dubbed the 2025 CEO Performance Award, is valued at about $1 trillion. Musk’s previous pay package, initially approved in 2018 and valued at over $50 billion, was voided by a Delaware court, which deemed it excessive.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<