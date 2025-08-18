Tesla showed off the Model Y L in a short teaser on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, with the “coming soon” tagline.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Monday teased that the Model Y L is coming soon to China, showing off the car’s design and interiors in a post on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo.

The company’s short teaser on Weibo carried the “coming soon” tagline, but lacked any specific launch date.

Tesla's post on Weibo | Tesla/Weibo

Get updates to this story developing <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<