Tesla showed off the Model Y L in a short teaser on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, with the “coming soon” tagline.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Monday teased that the Model Y L is coming soon to China, showing off the car’s design and interiors in a post on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo.
The company’s short teaser on Weibo carried the “coming soon” tagline, but lacked any specific launch date.
Get updates to this story developing <directly on Stocktwits<.<
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<