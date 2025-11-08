Tesla shares were down nearly 4% in Friday’s midday session after the company’s shareholders passed CEO Elon Musk’s $1 trillion compensation package on Thursday.

U.S. equities declined in Friday’s midday trade as consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level in more than three years on concerns of the shutdown’s impact on the economy.

The monthly Index of Consumer Sentiment released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed a reading of 50.3 in November, the lowest since June 2022. This is now the second-lowest reading in history.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was down 0.94% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, declined 1.59%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, fell 0.58%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Friday’s midday trade:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla shares were down nearly 4% in Friday’s midday session after the company’s shareholders passed CEO Elon Musk’s historic $1 trillion compensation package on Thursday. TSLA stock is up 6% year-to-date.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

Expedia shares were up more than 18% in Friday’s midday trade after the company’s third-quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations. Expedia reported earnings per share (EPS) of $7.57 on revenue of $4.41 billion, compared to analyst estimates of an EPS of $6.97 on revenue of $4.28 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

EXPE stock is up 39% year-to-date.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Take-Two shares fell more than 9% in Friday’s midday session after the company announced another delay in the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, the flagship franchise of its subsidiary, Rockstar Games.

TTWO stock is up 24% year-to-date.

Block Inc. (XYZ)

Block shares declined over 9% in Friday’s midday trade after the company’s Q3 results came in below Wall Street expectations. Block reported EPS of $0.54 on revenue of $6.11 billion, compared to analyst estimates of an EPS of $0.64 on revenue of $6.31 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

XYZ stock is down 24% year-to-date.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Sunrun shares declined more than 18% in Friday’s midday session after the residential solar provider posted mixed Q3 results. Sunrun reported EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $725 million, compared to analyst estimates of an EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $597 million, according to Stocktwits data.

RUN stock is up 81% year-to-date.

