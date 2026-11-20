While the company previously operated robotaxis in Dallas, they were limited to Model Y vehicles.

Tesla first rolled out Cybercab in Austin in September.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Tesla is planning a €3 billion ($3.3 billion) investment in its German plant as it seeks to expand Cybercab production outside the U.S.

Separately, earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the Dealbook Summit 2026 that the company is looking to also make Model Y vehicles with no steering wheel or pedals.



EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said on Thursday that it has launched its dedicated robotaxi offering, called the Cybercab, in Dallas, marking its first expansion outside the city of Austin.

Tesla first rolled out Cybercab in Austin in September. The two-seater vehicle has no steering wheel or pedals and is meant solely for autonomous driving. The company has been actively scaling its production in Texas as it seeks to expand the vehicle into more cities and also to offer it to individual and fleet buyers.

While the company previously operated robotaxis in Dallas, they were limited to Model Y vehicles.

Tesla said during its third-quarter earnings call in October that it is eyeing Dallas as the next city for the vehicle’s expansion.

“We launched in Austin, but that's only because we had some cabs, and we want to swarm Austin with Cybercabs everywhere. There's no fundamental reason that we are limited to Austin,” Tesla’s VP of AI Ashok Elluswamy said about the decision.

Tesla Plans To Scale Own Fleet And Sell To Outside Customers

“We've definitely been bursting the Cybercab line to see how fast we can run it,” VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy said about ongoing production at the company’s gigafactory in Texas last month. “Right now, we're building at the rate that the Robotaxi service needs the vehicles.”

Company management also said in October that they are looking to get Cybercabs to fleet customers by the end of this year instead of deploying them into its own fleet. However, a vast majority of Cybercabs will essentially be Tesla-owned, they noted. The company has also been inviting some users to order Cybercabs for personal use in recent days. The vehicle is priced at $29,990 for individual customers, with an additional $299 monthly autonomy subscription cost.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Tesla is planning a €3 billion ($3.3 billion) investment in its German plant as it seeks to expand Cybercab production outside the U.S. Tesla reportedly plans to construct an additional production facility at its German gigafactory with the aim of producing a million units of its Cybercab robotaxis there.

Separately, earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the Dealbook Summit 2026 that the company is looking to also make Model Y vehicles with no steering wheel or pedals.

"It's going to make sense for us to make cars that can seat different amounts of people. We still need autonomous vehicles if you've got 4 or 6, or a whole family. What we plan to do is have an autonomous version of the Model Y that won't have steering wheels or pedals and would be good for transporting groups of 6 or 7 people,” Musk said.

Musk is currently attempting to shift Tesla away from solely an automaker to autonomous driving and robotics as well. Cybercab is key to the pivot.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'high' levels.

TSLA stock has dropped 16% year-to-date.

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