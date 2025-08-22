The Cyberbeast will now be priced at $114,990, up from $99,990, although the variant now comes standard with the Luxe Package that includes supervised full self-driving.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) raised the price of its fastest Cybertruck, Cyberbeast, by $15,000, according to updated pricing available on the Elon Musk-led company’s website.

The Cyberbeast will now be priced at $114,990 compared with $99,990 previously. However, the high-end variant of the electric pickup truck now comes standard with the Luxe Package, which includes supervised full self-driving, free lifetime supercharging, four-year premium service, and free lifetime premium connectivity.

The pricing of the other two models, namely the long-range and all-wheel drive, remained unchanged at $62,490 and $72,490, respectively.

The Cyberbeast has an estimated range of 366 miles and a 5-star safety rating.

The latest move by Tesla comes amid a slowdown in sales worldwide. Tesla reported deliveries of 384,122 units in the second quarter, marking a 13.5% year-over-year decline and the second consecutive quarter of declining deliveries.

Tesla does not break down Cybertruck numbers in its deliveries report, and the sale is clubbed under the head “Other Models,” which also includes Model S, X premium EVs and the Tesla Semi.

In February, Tesla announced on its Cybertruck X handle that the EV pickup truck qualified for $7,500 EV tax credit. The subsidy, however, did not apply to the Cyberbeast as its retail price exceeded the $80,000 cap for pickup trucks.

According to a CNBC report, despite the company receiving more than 1 million Cybertruck reservations during its launch in late 2023, so far, Tesla has managed to sell only about 52,000 in U.S. sales.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits Tesla was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

TSLA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:43 a.m. ET on Aug. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The company faces more headwinds in the future, with the Trump administration’s move to scrap a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles from October.

Separately, the U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday opened a probe into Tesla over delays in filing incident reports of crashes involving its advanced driver assistance systems or autonomous vehicles.

