U.S. equities gained in Monday’s midday trade as investors geared up for the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday.

On Monday, President Donald Trump called on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell to announce an interest rate cut that is “bigger” than what he had in mind.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.5% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, gained 0.64%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, was up 0.17%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Monday’s midday trade:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla’s shares were up more than 6% by Monday’s midday session after co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk, disclosed his first purchase of the EV giant’s shares in the open market since 2020. Musk acquired 2.57 million Tesla shares worth $1 billion, according to a filing by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TSLA stock is up 4% year-to-date.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG)

Alphabet’s shares were up more than 3% on Monday, helping the company scale the $3 trillion market capitalization mark and making it the fourth in the world to achieve this milestone.

GOOGL stock is up 31% year-to-date.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Intel’s shares were up more than 4% in Monday’s midday trade after the company trimmed its 2025 expense outlook following the Altera stake sale to Silver Lake.

INTC stock is up 25% year-to-date.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (BMNR)

BitMine’s shares were down nearly 8% in Monday’s midday session even as the company’s combined holdings across cryptocurrencies, cash, and “moonshots” hit $10 billion. Ethereum’s price was down 2.2% in the last 24 hours, while Bitcoin edged 0.7% lower.

BMNR stock is up 603% year-to-date.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia shares fell more than 1% in Monday’s midday session after China’s antitrust agency said the company violated anti-monopoly law, based on its preliminary investigation.

NVDA stock is up 31% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<