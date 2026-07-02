Freedom Capital initiated Tempus AI with a Hold rating and $59 price target, saying valuation looks “about right.

Gray Media and Blue Media, both related to CEO Eric Lefkofsky, sold a combined 166,250 Class A shares on Monday.

The shares were sold at weighted average prices between $55.38 and $59.23.

The research firm said Tempus may be closer to the “AI as physician” thesis than any other publicly traded healthcare tech company.

Shares of Tempus AI (TEM) slipped 0.4% overnight late Monday after a regulatory filing showed that entities related to CEO Eric Lefkofsky sold about $9.6 million in shares, tempering enthusiasm around the company’s healthcare AI momentum.

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TEM stock jumped 6% on Wednesday, hitting its highest levels in over five months. Shares are also headed for their fourth straight week of gains.

CEO-Linked Sale Hits TEM Stock

A fresh regulatory filing from Wednesday showed that Lefkofsky-affiliated Gray Media and Blue Media sold a combined 166,250 shares of Tempus AI Class A common stock on Monday for $9.6 million. The shares were sold at weighted average prices ranging from $55.38 to $59.23.

The share sale comes as Tempus AI has been gaining attention for its AI-driven healthcare platform and growing role in precision medicine. On Tuesday, Freedom Capital initiated coverage with a ‘Hold’ rating and a $59 price target, which implies a 4% downside from current levels. The brokerage said that healthcare AI is one of the fastest-growing tech segments and noted that much of the healthcare AI spending is flowing to startups rather than large incumbent healthcare IT companies.

The firm also said that Tempus has built one of the largest proprietary oncology data platforms and may be closer to the “AI as physician” thesis than any other publicly traded healthcare tech company. Still, the firm said the theme remains in its “early innings” and that valuation looks “about right.”

Tempus AI Builds Precision Medicine Push

Last month, Tempus announced a research partnership with Angiosarcoma Awareness to study angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer diagnosed in about 1,000 people in the U.S. each year. The collaboration will use Tempus’ dataset of about 600 de-identified patient records, including DNA and RNA sequencing data, to help researchers better understand the disease and identify possible treatment paths.

Tempus also published a multi-site validation study for its FDA-cleared ECG-AF software, which uses AI to help predict a patient’s one-year risk of atrial fibrillation or flutter.

Tempus AI Data Business In Spotlight

At the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference last month, Lefkofsky said Tempus has built connections to about 5,500 U.S. hospitals, giving it scale across sequencing, data collection and diagnostic insights. He said AI has changed the company’s data business, with data increasingly sold for “model building” rather than just analytics. Lefkofsky also said Tempus expects 30% revenue growth in its main diagnostics business “for some time” and said that the company is becoming an “indispensable partner” to big pharma.

He also commented on the company’s valuation: “If we took our data business public,” Lefkofsky said, “it would probably be worth significantly more than Tempus in totality.” He added that the disconnect would “either correct itself, or we'll at some point just need to correct it”

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TEM?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TEM jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ levels a day ago amid an 86% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

TEM sentiment and message volume as of July 1| Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$TEM love this stock. 2028 leaps healthcare and AI is the next untapped frontier”

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Another user said, “$TEM LOVE THIS CO....back to $100 and beyond very soon”

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TEM stock has risen 4% over the past year.

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