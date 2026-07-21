The brokerage said the acquisition strengthens Tempus AI’s precision oncology business, though near-term financials are less compelling.

Tempus AI agreed to acquire Personalis for $16.25 per share, with the transaction expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027.

Morgan Stanley said the companies have been building toward a combination for years, with Tempus already owning about 20% of Personalis.

The firm said it expects limited integration and sales disruption, as roughly 80% of Personalis’ clinical volumes already flow through Tempus AI’s sales channels.

Shares of Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) fell more than 9% on Monday, while Personalis Inc. (PSNL) dropped nearly 15%, after Tempus announced a definitive agreement to acquire the precision oncology company in a deal valued at about $1.5 billion.

While the market reacted negatively, Morgan Stanley said the transaction makes strategic sense despite near-term financial hurdles.

Morgan Stanley Sees Long-Term Strategic Benefits

Morgan Stanley stated that Tempus will acquire Personalis for $16.25 per share, with the transaction expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027. The firm said the deal has effectively been years in the making, as Tempus already owned about 20% of Personalis before announcing the acquisition, according to TheFly.

While Morgan Stanley acknowledged that the current financials are somewhat harder to digest, it believes the strategic rationale is compelling. According to the firm, the acquisition strengthens Tempus’ competitive position in precision oncology by adding Personalis’ market-leading ultrasensitive MRD assay, NeXT Personal, to its portfolio.

Limited Integration Risk Seen

Morgan Stanley also expects minimal integration friction and little disruption to Tempus’ sales force, citing the companies’ long history of collaboration. The brokerage stated that about 80% of Personalis’ clinical volumes were already being driven through Tempus’ sales channels, which it believes should support a smoother integration process.

Under the terms of the deal, Tempus will acquire all outstanding Personalis shares it does not already own for $16.25 per share. The transaction will combine Personalis’ MRD technology with Tempus’ data and AI platform, building on a partnership between the two companies that dates back to November 2023.

TEM, PSNL Stocks: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TEM improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘low’ to ‘high’ during the same period. Over the past 30 days, message volume for the stock has surged 1,700%, while its retail watcher base has grown 1%.

For PSNL, retail sentiment remained ‘extremely bullish,’ while message volume stayed ‘extremely high’ over the past 24 hours. In the past 30 days, message volume has surged 2,950%, while the ticker’s retail watcher base has increased 3.5%.

TEM shares have fallen nearly 21% year to date, while PSNL stock has gained almost 66% during the same period.

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