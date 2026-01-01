Teledyne reported a 7.3% rise in its fourth quarter net sales helped by higher sales of infrared imaging components and subsystems.

It reported fourth quarter 2025 net sales of $1.61 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.57 billion as per data from Fiscal.ai.

The company said it expects its first quarter 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.40 to $5.50.

Teledyne’s chairman said that the company concluded 2025 with the best quarterly orders, sales, and adjusted earnings and operating margin in its history.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies (TDY) rallied on Wednesday after it announced its fourth quarter earnings that topped estimates.

"We concluded 2025 with the best quarterly orders, sales, and adjusted earnings and operating margin in the company's history," said Robert Mehrabian, Executive Chairman at Teledyne Technologies.

Q4 Results

Teledyne today reported fourth quarter 2025 net sales of $1.61 billion compared with net sales of $1.50 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.3%. Analysts on average were expecting net sales of $1.57 billion, as per data from fiscal.ai.

The increase in net sales was primarily due to higher sales of infrared imaging components and subsystems, as well as surveillance and unmanned air systems for defense applications, the company said.

Its biggest segment, digital imaging, saw a 3.4% jump in its quarterly sales. The segment reported $850.5 million in sales compared with $822.2 million from the same quarter last year.

Its adjusted net income attributable for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $297.5 million or $6.30 diluted earnings per share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $5 per share, as per data from fiscal.ai.

The company said it now expects its first quarter 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.40 to $5.50, and full year 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share will be in the range of $23.45 to $23.85.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around TDY trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares of Teledyne have risen nearly 20% year-to-date.

