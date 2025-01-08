Tech Bull Praises Nvidia’s CES 2025 Announcements After Jensen Huang Calls It A ‘ChatGPT Moment' For General Robotics: Retail Extremely Bullish

Making his bull case, Dan Ives said that they see the robotics and autonomous technology market as a $1 trillion opportunity that Nvidia can capitalize on in the coming years.

First Published Jan 8, 2025, 2:03 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 2:03 AM IST

Tech bull and Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives praised Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) after company CEO Jensen Huang made several announcements at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

Ives called Huang and Nvidia the “torchbearer” of the AI revolution and added that the “rest of the world is relying” on the company’s technologies for the fourth industrial revolution.

“This was a major ‘flex the muscles’ moment for Nvidia and Jensen in this AI arms race playing out across the tech ecosystem globally,” he said in a recent note.

Making his bull case, Ives said that they see the robotics and autonomous technology market as a $1 trillion opportunity that Nvidia can capitalize on in the coming years.

He added that this also strengthens the belief that Nvidia could surpass the $4 trillion market capitalization mark and potentially hit $5 trillion within the next 12 to 18 months.

Nvidia announced a slew of products at CES 2025, with GeForce RTX 50 series desktop and laptop GPUs, along with a $3,000 laptop called “Project Digits” that is several magnitudes more powerful than a regular laptop.

The chip giant also announced a partnership with Toyota Motor (TM) and other autonomous vehicle (AV) development technologies. This includes cloud-based AI training, simulation and in-vehicle compute.

“The ChatGPT moment for general robotics is just around the corner,” Huang said.

Despite the buzz and broader bullish sentiment in the markets, Nvidia stock price fell more than 5% in mid-day trade on Tuesday.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ (86/100) on Tuesday from just ‘bullish’ (68/100) a day ago. Message volume was also in the ‘extremely high’ (86/100) zone.

NVDA retail sentiment NVDA sentiment and message volume January 7, 2025, as of 2:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Users on Stocktwits were mixed about the Nvidia stock’s prospects.

Nvidia stock price has gained over 10% over the past six months, but its one-year gains have been stellar at more than 170%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

