Management expects to begin shipping substantial production volumes for customer qualification during the remaining quarters of 2026, with further updates expected in September.

POET Technologies reported $569,925 in second-quarter revenue, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth.

The company ended the quarter with $796.3 million in cash and short-term investments after completing a $400 million financing in May.

Revenue increased 13% from the previous quarter and 112% from a year earlier.

Shares of POET Technologies (POET) gained in premarket trade on Thursday after the photonics company reported a sixth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth and said its production ramp remains on schedule for the second half of 2026.

POET reported second-quarter revenue of $569,925, up 13% from the prior quarter and 112% from a year earlier. Loss per share came in at $0.07 per share versus the consensus estimate of $0.08, as per Koyfin.

“The second quarter showed POET’s transition from development to revenue taking hold,” said Chairman and CEO of POET, Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, adding that the company’s optical engine production ramp remains “on schedule for the second half of 2026.”

POET stock showed muted movement, gaining as much as 1% in pre-market trade and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

POET Builds Cash Position With $400 Million Financing

POET completed a $400 million financing in May, ending the second quarter with $796.3 million in cash and short-term investments.

Venkatesan said the financing, which was completed at a premium to the market price, removed concerns about the company’s financial staying power and gave management more flexibility to focus on manufacturing and commercial execution.

“This amount of capital positions POET to accelerate the expansion of our manufacturing capacity in support of anticipated customer demand, including the commercialization and production ramp associated with our collaboration with Lumilens,” he stated.

Lumilens Deal Could Scale Beyond $500 Million

The company entered into a joint development and commercial technology partnership with Lumilens, which placed an initial $50 million purchase order for POET Optical Interposer-based engines. POET said the broader supplier relationship could eventually scale to more than $500 million in cumulative purchases over five years.

Following the quarter, POET received another $2.4 million purchase order from an existing customer and signed an agreement with a Tier 1 laser company to develop an external light source engine.

In its earnings report, the company said it expects to begin shipping substantial numbers of production units for qualification during the remaining quarters of 2026, with further updates expected in September.

How Is Retail Feeling About POET stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around POET improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at ‘high’ levels.

POET stock retail sentiment on August 13 as of 7:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

One trader pointed to the interest income generated from the company’s cash balance, stating that the additional income could help reduce POET’s cash burn as the company scales revenue.

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Another investor highlighted that the company’s production plans remain on schedule and suggested that non-recurring engineering revenue could continue supporting the business as customers move toward production.

POET stock has gained over 33% this year and nearly 70% in the last 12 months.

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