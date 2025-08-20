The analyst sees potential 10–20% upside in the coming months for these four stocks.

Pockets of opportunities have emerged in the FMCG, auto ancillaries, hospitality, and chemicals sectors, with four stocks showing breakout potential.

SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Taparia has flagged four stocks –Tata Consumer, Rane Madras, Taj GVK, and Thirumalai Chemicals – for substantial gains over the next six to nine months, provided they hold key support levels.

Let’s take a look at his recommendations:

Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer has seen a good breakout. The stock can move to ₹1,150-₹1,200 levels in the next 3 months, with the ₹1,055 level acting as a good support. But a close below ₹1,035 negates this view.

Rane Madras (RML)

RML stock has given a breakout on the daily chart with good volumes. The stock can move to ₹945-₹1,045 levels in the next six to nine months, with ₹812 level acting as a strong support on the downside. This view is negated if the stock closes below ₹790.

Taj GVK Hotels

Taj GVK stock has given a good breakout with good volumes. It can move to ₹466-₹520 levels in the next six to nine months, with the ₹400 level acting as a support. A close below ₹390 negates this view.

Thirumalai Chemicals

Thirumalai Chemicals saw a good breakout on its daily chart. The stock has moved above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Taparia expects the stock to move to ₹318-₹340 levels in the next six to nine months, but a close below ₹270 negates this view.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<