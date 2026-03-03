Data from Stocktwits showed that retail sentiment on SPY and QQQ turned ‘bearish’.

The Israeli air force stated on Tuesday that it had launched attacks on Tehran and Beirut simultaneously.

This came after Hezbollah announced that it was joining the war, launching missiles toward northern Israel from Lebanon.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard stated that it attacked a U.S. base in Bahrain, destroying the base’s main command headquarters.

U.S. stock futures declined in Tuesday’s premarket session after the United States and Israel launched new strikes on Iran, amid concerns of a widening conflict resulting in a broader regional war in the Middle East.

IAEA Confirms Damage To Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility

The International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday confirmed that Iran’s nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz has sustained some damage following the joint strikes by the United States and Israel.

“No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict,” the agency said.

Earlier on Monday, Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency stated that the country’s nuclear site at Natanz had been hit in the U.S.-Israel strikes, according to a Reuters report.

As of 5:30 a.m. ET on Monday, S&P futures fell 1.7%, Dow futures declined 1.6%, and Nasdaq futures lost 1.7%, while Russell 2000 futures tumbled 2.6%.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

Crude Oil Prices On The Boil

Crude oil prices continued to soar on Tuesday following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

At the time of writing, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures maturing in April were up 7%, rising to $76.14 per barrel, compared to the previous closing price of $71.23.

Brent crude futures maturing in May gained 7%, rising to $83.13 per barrel.

Trending Stocks To Watch

MongoDB (MDB): MongoDB shares plummeted over 27% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade after the company’s first-quarter (Q1) earnings guidance fell short of Wall Street expectations. MongoDB guided for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 to $1.19, while analysts expected an adjusted EPS of $1.21.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS): AST SpaceMobile shares were down nearly 4% pre-market after the company reported a mixed fourth-quarter (Q4). AST SpaceMobile reported a loss of $0.26 per share on revenue of $54.3 million, while analysts expected a loss of $0.17 per share on revenue of $41.8 million, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Credo Technology Group (CRDO): Credo shares were down about 15% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade, even after the company’s third-quarter (Q3) results and Q4 guidance were better than Wall Street expectations.

Apple (AAPL): Apple launched its latest smartphone, the iPhone 17e, aimed at the affordable segment. Deepwater Management founder Gene Munster said Apple could see a boost in sales from price-focused buyers.

United States Oil Fund (USO), ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO): Crude oil ETFs continued to soar in Tuesday's pre-market amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

