Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) rose 6% on Tuesday noon after the company announced a deal with Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

The agreement is to develop and commercialize integrated diabetes solutions that combine Abbott's future dual glucose-ketone sensor with San Diego, California-based Tandem's innovative insulin delivery systems to increase options for people living with diabetes.

The Abbott sensor is currently under development. It will combine glucose and ketone sensing technology to help people with diabetes detect early ketone rise and avoid life-threatening diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA.)

DKA is a complication of diabetes that occurs when the body doesn't have enough insulin to allow blood sugar into the cells for energy.

This forces the body to break down fat for fuel, producing ketones in the process. A buildup of ketones in the blood results in acid accumulation, resulting in DKA.

Tandem, which manufactures and sells advanced automated insulin delivery systems, said in April that it expects sales for the full year 2025 to be approximately $997 million to $1.007 billion, including sales in the U.S. of roughly $725 million to $730 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to be approximately 3% of sales for the year.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company reported worldwide sales of $234.4 million, compared to worldwide sales of $191.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net loss in the period was $44.2 million, compared to a loss of $41.6 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Tandem remained unmoved within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

TNDM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:25 a.m. ET on June 10, 2025

TNDM is down by about 40% this year and by about 56% over the past 12 months.

ABT stock, meanwhile, is up by about 18% this year and about 25% over the past 12 months.

