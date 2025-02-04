Talos Energy Appoints Former Shell Executive As CEO: Retail Stays Bearish

Talos has been looking to permanently fill the CEO position since founder Tim Duncan quit in August last year.

Talos Energy Appoints Former Shell Executive As CEO: Retail Stays Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 12:05 AM IST

Talos Energy (TALO) gained retail attention on Monday after naming veteran Shell executive Paul Goodfellow as its chief executive officer, effective March 1.

Goodfellow served over thirty years at the European oil major and led Shell’s global deepwater business, including the US Gulf of Mexico and Offshore Mexico, where Talos currently operates.

Talos had been looking to fill the CEO position permanently since founder Tim Duncan quit in August last year. Interim Chief Executive Joseph Mills had stepped down in January.

Last year, the company had briefly adopted a poison pill to thwart Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s firms from buying more than 25% of the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Talos had struck oil in the Katmai West #2 well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in January and expects to start production in the second quarter.

The firm’s shares were down 3.8%, tracking a pullback in crude oil prices after U.S. President Donald Trump paused import tariffs on Mexico for one month as the country agreed to deploy 10,000 troops at the border.  

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ (35/100) territory, albeit with a lower score compared to Friday, while retail chatter was ‘low.’

TALO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:08 p.m. ET on Feb. 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits TALO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:08 p.m. ET on Feb. 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The company had forecasted to produce an average of 89,000 to 95,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024.

Talos stock has fallen 5.3% over the past six months and 20.4% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Slides As Preliminary Q4 Results Fall Below Expectations: Retail Remains Bearish

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Slides As Preliminary Q4 Results Fall Below Expectations: Retail Remains Bearish

Tesla Stock Heads For Worst Day In Nearly A Month On Trump Tariff Anxiety, Retail Braces For Pain

Tesla Stock Heads For Worst Day In Nearly A Month On Trump Tariff Anxiety, Retail Braces For Pain

Trump’s Meme Coin Tanks 75% From Peak Despite His Endorsement: Retail Sentiment Hits Record Low

Trump’s Meme Coin Tanks 75% From Peak Despite His Endorsement: Retail Sentiment Hits Record Low

NXP Semiconductors Stock Drags Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Choppy’ Recovery On Uncertain Demand, But Retail Sentiment Soars

NXP Semiconductors Stock Drags Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Choppy’ Recovery On Uncertain Demand, But Retail Sentiment Soars

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Reportedly Says Markets Far Less Stable During Trump’s Second Term: ‘There’s No Room For Mistakes’

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Reportedly Says Markets Far Less Stable During Trump’s Second Term: ‘There’s No Room For Mistakes’

Recent Stories

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Slides As Preliminary Q4 Results Fall Below Expectations: Retail Remains Bearish

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Slides As Preliminary Q4 Results Fall Below Expectations: Retail Remains Bearish

Tesla Stock Heads For Worst Day In Nearly A Month On Trump Tariff Anxiety, Retail Braces For Pain

Tesla Stock Heads For Worst Day In Nearly A Month On Trump Tariff Anxiety, Retail Braces For Pain

Trump’s Meme Coin Tanks 75% From Peak Despite His Endorsement: Retail Sentiment Hits Record Low

Trump’s Meme Coin Tanks 75% From Peak Despite His Endorsement: Retail Sentiment Hits Record Low

NXP Semiconductors Stock Drags Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Choppy’ Recovery On Uncertain Demand, But Retail Sentiment Soars

NXP Semiconductors Stock Drags Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Choppy’ Recovery On Uncertain Demand, But Retail Sentiment Soars

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Reportedly Says Markets Far Less Stable During Trump’s Second Term: ‘There’s No Room For Mistakes’

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Reportedly Says Markets Far Less Stable During Trump’s Second Term: ‘There’s No Room For Mistakes’

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon