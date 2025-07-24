T-Mobile raised its 2025 guidance, expecting postpaid net additions between 6.1 million and 6.4 million.

Wireless network operator T-Mobile US Inc.’s (TMUS) Stocktwits retail chatter exploded 960% in the last 24 hours after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) earnings and provided an upbeat outlook on Wednesday after market close.

T-Mobile US stock traded over 5% higher mid-morning on Thursday.

Retail sentiment toward the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish (86/100) from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume pushed ahead to ‘extremely high’ (79/100) from ‘high’ levels in the last 24 hours.

TMUS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11.45 a.m. ET on July 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Both retail sentiment and message volume hit a month-high.

Stocktwits users expressed optimism about the earnings.

T-Mobile’s Q2 revenue increased 0.6% year-on-year (YoY) to $21.13 billion, exceeding the analysts’ consensus estimate of $21.02 billion, as per Fiscal AI data.

Earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 also surpassed the consensus estimate of $2.69. The company added 1.7 million net postpaid customers, a 29% YoY jump.

T-Mobile’s 5G broadband service continued its upward momentum, adding 454,000 customers in the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company raised its 2025 guidance. It now expects postpaid net additions between 6.1 million and 6.4 million, up from the previous estimate of between 5.5 million and 6.0 million.

“This was the greatest Q2 for growth ever in T-Mobile's storied history with the best Q2 postpaid phone nets ever, the best Q2 for total postpaid net additions ever, and our best ever Q2 on gross additions, too,” said President and CEO Mike Sievert.

“While this won't meaningfully impact our 2025 cash tax expectations, we do expect an approximately $1.5 billion benefit to cash taxes in 2026,” Sievert added about the benefits from the recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill.

Morgan Stanley boosted its price target to $285 from $265 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, as per TheFly.

T-Mobile stock has added over 12% in 2025 so far and over 40% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<