60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTP) shares soared more than 161% in Thursday’s pre-market trade after the company announced a new partnership to expand access to its malaria prevention medicine.

60 Degrees has partnered with Runway Health to offer international travelers access to Arakoda through the latter’s travel medicine platform.

Arakoda is currently the only broad-spectrum, once-weekly malaria prevention option in the U.S. for international travelers approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company said.

What Does The Partnership Offer?

60 Degrees stated that the partnership with Runway Health commences on April 2, 2026. Eligible travelers will be able to match their travel itinerary with a personalized medical treatment plan that is designed by a licensed healthcare provider, the company said.

Runway Health is a telehealth platform that offers users access to online consultations led by physicians. This direct-to-patient service allows users to consult with healthcare providers before their departure to regions of the world where certain illnesses, such as malaria, may be prevalent.

After the consultation, based on the healthcare providers' advice, users will receive home delivery of the prescribed medication prior to their departure.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around 60 Degrees was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels.

One bullish user stated they will wait for a buying opportunity in SXTP stock.

SXTP stock is down 2% year-to-date and 88% over the past 12 months.

