Swarmer, Tekmara, and Florida International University are collaborating to find use cases for drone swarms in environmental monitoring and coastal restoration projects.

The parties will notably leverage Aquarius Reef Base, an underwater sealab operated by FIU, to test their autonomous systems.

The research will also explore how drones operating in the air, on the surface, and underwater can be synchronized to support environmental efforts.

Swarmer is a drone technology company that develops software to control drones in a coordinated manner.

Shares of Swarmer (SWMR) surged on Thursday after the company announced a research partnership with Tekmara and Florida International University (FIU) to explore how autonomous drone swarms could aid environmental preservation.

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At the time of writing, SWMR stock was up more than 6%.

Zooming In On The Collaboration

The trio will look into how the drones can help with monitoring, environmental sensing, data collection, and restoration of mangrove and oyster reef habitats. Their research will also explore how drones operating in the air, on the surface, and underwater can be synchronized to support environmental efforts.

Swarmer, a drone technology company that went public in March this year, develops software to control a fleet of drones in a coordinated manner. The parties will notably leverage Aquarius Reef Base, an underwater sealab operated by FIU, to test their autonomous systems.

Why This Collaboration Stands Out For Swarmer?

While unmanned systems are mainly thought of as defense and industrial monitoring solutions, research efforts to implement them for nature preservation will spur more companies to explore opportunities for drones in the environmental conservation industry.

“The same software that enables operators to coordinate large numbers of drones in unforgiving combat environments can also support important commercial and public-sector missions like environmental restoration, wildfire detection, disaster relief, search and rescue, and law enforcement operations,” said Swarmer CEO Alex Fink. “This collaboration demonstrates how Swarmer’s advanced autonomy can help solve real-world challenges well beyond defense applications.”

What Retail Traders Think About SWMR

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the last 24 hours.

SWMR shares have gained more than 27% since going public, while the benchmark S&P index rose a little over 1% for the same period.

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