The company said the new division is focused on driving “Frontier Transformation” by combining industry expertise, AI engineering and change management.

Microsoft said a core principle behind Frontier Company is ensuring customers retain control over their proprietary data, intellectual property and competitive advantages as they deploy AI across their organizations.

The company said customer data and IP will not be used to train AI models in ways that could commoditize what makes each business unique.

Microsoft is promoting an open, model-diverse AI platform that lets customers choose from multiple AI models rather than being locked into a single vendor.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday launched Microsoft Frontier Company, a new AI engineering business backed by a $2.5 billion investment that will embed 6,000 employees with enterprise customers to help design, deploy and optimize AI systems.

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The company said the new division is focused on driving “Frontier Transformation” by combining industry expertise, AI engineering and change management.

Microsoft shares were up nearly 1% in Thursday’s opening trade.

MSFT’s Frontier Efforts To Protect Clients’ IP

Microsoft said a core principle behind Frontier Company is ensuring customers retain control over their proprietary data, intellectual property and competitive advantages as they deploy AI across their organizations. The company said customer data and IP will not be used to train AI models in ways that could commoditize what makes each business unique.

Instead, Microsoft is promoting what it describes as a model-diverse, open AI platform, allowing customers to choose from models developed by Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, open-source providers or specialized industry models rather than being locked into a single AI vendor.

Microsoft said the approach enables organizations to build AI systems around their own data, expertise and business processes while maintaining governance and security, helping them adopt AI without giving up control of their intellectual property.

Microsoft’s Commercial Business CEO, Judson Althoff, said during an interview with CNBC that the company’s Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) effort is rooted in its realization that customers are still trying to figure out AI.

Why MSFT Is Investing $2.5B

Microsoft said enterprise customers have largely moved beyond experimenting with AI and are now looking to generate measurable returns from their investments. The company believes many organizations still need hands-on guidance to integrate AI into their operations and turn pilot projects into production systems.

To address that gap, Microsoft said it will embed engineers and industry specialists with customers to co-design AI solutions, refine them through continuous feedback, and help scale successful deployments across their businesses.

What Retail Traders Think Of MSFT Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Microsoft trended in ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

One user believes that buying Microsoft shares under $400 apiece is one of those opportunities that just needs to be taken.

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MSFT stock is down 20% year-to-date and 21% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 21% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 32%.

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