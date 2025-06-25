The analyst sees a breakout potential in this fast-growing HVAC player, but cautions on valuations.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration is on the analyst’s radar, driven by its 12% rally in the last one week.

SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak suggests a swing investment opportunity in this stock, and sees an accumulation zone on a dip towards ₹800–₹820.

He highlighted that KRN is a fast-growing niche player in the HVAC heat-exchanger space, blending strong product credentials with robust growth and global OEM tie-ups. However, its stretched valuation and cyclical exposure warrant caution.

Bullish Continuation Pattern

On the technical side, the chart structure suggests a potential breakout-retest setup, offering a favorable opportunity for swing to short-term positional entries, according to Pathak. He added that accumulation can be considered on meaningful pullbacks or consolidation near support.

KRN stock is currently consolidating within a range, with resistance near ₹850 and strong support around ₹710. The analyst said that the ₹800–₹820 zone presents an attractive add-on accumulation opportunity, supported by prior buying activity.

Stochastic Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates overbought conditions, suggesting possible short-term consolidation before the next move. Pathak notes that a decisive breakout above ₹850 can unlock momentum towards ₹970–₹1,080. However, a breakdown below ₹710 may signal a deeper corrective move.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment on this counter turned ‘bullish’ a week ago, amidst ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

KRN sentiment and message volume on June 25 as of 3:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

KRN shares have gained 20% year-to-date (YTD).

