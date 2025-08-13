Strong Q1 results highlighted record deliveries, robust order inflow, and a solid cash position. The analyst sees a bullish trend if ₹67 holds.

Shares of Suzlon Energy fell 4% on Wednesday despite the company reporting record first-quarter (Q1) deliveries and strong order inflow.

The company also announced that CFO Himanshu Mody will step down on Aug.31, with a replacement in the final stages of selection.

Earnings Review

Revenue increased by 55% to ₹3,117 crore compared to the previous year, while EBITDA grew 62% to ₹599 crore, with a margin of approximately 19.2%.

Profit before tax was up 52% to ₹459 crore, and profit after tax increased by 7% to ₹324 crore. Suzlon reported record deliveries of 444 MW in the quarter — its highest ever — alongside a fresh order inflow of 1 GW, taking its total backlog to 5.7 GW, with 75% coming from the commercial and industrial and public sector segments.

Net cash stood at ₹1,620 crore as of June 30, 2025.

Brokerage Calls

Nuvama said the performance, driven by the execution of 444 MW, was slightly below its expectations, with revenue 6% lower than projected due to softer realisations from a reduced EPC mix.

The brokerage firm cut its target price on the stock to ₹67 from ₹68.

Technical Breakdown

SEBI-registered analyst Saurabh Sahu said Suzlon is fundamentally bullish, citing record deliveries, strong order inflow, and policy support.

He noted that the stock was at ₹63.13, and holding above ₹67 could open upside toward ₹71–₹75, while ₹60 remains critical support.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Suzlon’s stock has declined 7.4% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<