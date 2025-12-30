The company reiterated that the commercial launch of SurfOS is expected in 2026.

Shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) gained 3.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday, after the company provided an update on Palantir-powered SurfOS, an AI-driven software platform for the private aviation and air mobility industries.

The company said that following a recent $100 million strategic transaction, it directed $26 million from new equity specifically to advance SurfOS development and commercialization. The funding will expand engineering, go-to-market capabilities, enterprise-grade solutions, and launch new modules to increase its stake in the air mobility software market.

The SurfOS suite, comprising BrokerOS, OperatorOS, and OwnerOS, integrates industry data into a unified platform, streamlining broker operations, optimizing aircraft and crew scheduling, and improving the operations of private aircraft companies.

Surf Air Mobility reiterated that the commercial launch of SurfOS is expected in 2026.

