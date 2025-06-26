Analysts at the firm said the company may have set “too high” expectations for the fiscal year 2026, even as the overall end market appears to be decelerating and competitive pressure heats up.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) trended on Stocktwits early Thursday, with retail sentiment staying buoyant following two sessions of healthy gains.

The positive disposition toward the Super Micro stock was despite a Wall Street firm issuing cautious commentary about the artificial intelligence (AI) server maker’s fundamentals.

In a note released late Wednesday, KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts initiated coverage of the Super Micro stock with a ‘Sector Weight’ rating.

Analysts at the firm said the company may have set “too high” expectations for the fiscal year 2026, even as the overall end market appears to be decelerating and competitive pressure heats up.

While tempering expectations for the fiscal year 2025, the San Jose, California-based company sees a pick-up in pace in the next fiscal year, guiding to revenue of $40 billion.

KeyBanc also expects Super Micro's margins to trend lower over time. The firm said it was taking a more cautious view, given the expectations for lower growth, lower margins, and a lack of free cash flow.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Super Micro stock turned to ‘bullish’ (67/100) from the ‘neutral’ mood seen a day ago. The message volume remained ‘high.’

The stock was among the top five trending tickers on the platform.

SMCI sentiment and message volume as of 4:38 a.m. ET, June 26 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher braced for the stock to break above $50. It ended Wednesday’s session up 8.80% at $46.61.

Another user premised their optimism on contracts that the company has yet to announce. “Ericsson and ivalue will not give us $40b in ‘26. The good news is yet to come,” they said.

In Thursday’s early premarket session, Super Micro stock rose 1.63% to $47.37. It is up 53% year-to-date.

