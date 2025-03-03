Sunnova Energy Set To Lose Half Its Market Cap As Cash Crunch Readies Stock For Worst Single-Day Performace – Retail Eyes Reverse Split

The residential solar provider said its unrestricted cash, operating cash flows, and existing financing agreements were “not sufficient to meet obligations and fund operations.”

Sunnova Energy Set To Lose Half Its Market Cap As Cash Crunch Readies Stock For Worst Single-Day Performace – Retail Eyes Reverse Split
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 9:01 PM IST

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) tumbled more than 53% in pre-market trading Monday, poised to hit a fresh all-time low, after the company warned about its liquidity woes in its fourth-quarter earnings report.

If pre-market losses sustain, the stock is set to register its worst single-day performance, according to Koyfin data.

The residential solar provider said its unrestricted cash, operating cash flows, and existing financing agreements were “not sufficient to meet obligations and fund operations.” 

The company has hired a financial advisor to help with debt management and refinancing efforts, outlining steps in its latest Form 10-K filing.

“We have a solid plan,” said CEO John Berger during the earnings call.

While revenue for the fourth quarter (Q4) climbed 15% year-over-year (YoY) to $224 million, it fell short of analysts’ estimates of $236 million, according to Koyfin data. 

Sunnova reported a net loss of $127.7 million for the quarter. 

For the full year, revenue increased 16.6% to $839.92 million, up from $720.65 million in 2023. 

Berger said on the earnings call that Sunnova may have to raise prices again to “protect margins” as the industry struggles with diminishing returns. 

The company recently cut 15% of its workforce to conserve cash, expecting the move to yield about $35 million in savings.

Management attributed Sunnova’s struggles to high interest rates and lower state incentives, making it more expensive for consumers to buy the company’s home solar equipment. 

Adding to concerns, the Trump administration and U.S. Congress are weighing cuts to federal solar tax credits, a key revenue source for the company.

Screenshot 2025-03-03 083029.png Sunnova Energy retail sentiment and message volume on March 3 as of 8:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Sunnova’s stock dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago. 

Some traders speculated on a potential reverse stock split as shares dipped below $1 in pre-market trading, while others argued that the selloff was an overreaction.

Sunnova shares have plunged 76% over the past year and are down 52.2% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Trump’s Crypto Reserve Plans Fuel Cardano’s Surge, Becomes The Only Token Among Top 10 Crypto To Post Monthly Gains

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia Draws Investor Attention On Report Of Chinese Buyers Bypassing U.S. Chip Curbs – Stock Slides But Retail’s Unswayed

Nvidia Draws Investor Attention On Report Of Chinese Buyers Bypassing U.S. Chip Curbs – Stock Slides But Retail’s Unswayed

FedEx Gets A Price Target Cut From JPMorgan Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail Remains Skeptical

FedEx Gets A Price Target Cut From JPMorgan Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail Remains Skeptical

Sui, XRP Shine Even As Crypto Investment Funds See Record $2.9B Outflows – Retail Sentiment Rebounds

Sui, XRP Shine Even As Crypto Investment Funds See Record $2.9B Outflows – Retail Sentiment Rebounds

Vaalco Energy Stock Rises Pre-Market On Gaining 70% Interest In Offshore Côte D’Ivoire CI-705 Block: Retail Sentiment Improves

Vaalco Energy Stock Rises Pre-Market On Gaining 70% Interest In Offshore Côte D’Ivoire CI-705 Block: Retail Sentiment Improves

Cava's Retail Investors Remain Extremely Bullish After Analyst's Upgrade Citing Brighter Future For Fast-Casual Dining

Cava's Retail Investors Remain Extremely Bullish After Analyst's Upgrade Citing Brighter Future For Fast-Casual Dining

Recent Stories

Raveena Tandon spotted in stunning white traditional suit, exuding elegance [Photos] NTI

Raveena Tandon spotted in stunning white traditional suit, exuding elegance [Photos]

Nvidia Draws Investor Attention On Report Of Chinese Buyers Bypassing U.S. Chip Curbs – Stock Slides But Retail’s Unswayed

Nvidia Draws Investor Attention On Report Of Chinese Buyers Bypassing U.S. Chip Curbs – Stock Slides But Retail’s Unswayed

The Mediator's Burden: London's Summit, and the Weight of a War-Torn Continent snt

The Mediator's Burden: London's Summit, and the Weight of a War-Torn Continent | Opinion

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit backs India's strengths ahead of semi-final clash against Australia HRD

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit backs India's strengths ahead of semi-final clash against Australia

Ask Shama Mohamed to apologise or leave country: Yograj Singh urges PM Modi for Rohit Sharma shocker (WATCH) snt

Ask Shama Mohamed to apologise or leave country: Yograj Singh urges PM Modi for Rohit Sharma shocker (WATCH)

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon