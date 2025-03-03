Sui, XRP Shine Even As Crypto Investment Funds See Record $2.9B Outflows – Retail Sentiment Rebounds

A CoinShares report attributed the record outflows to the recent Bybit hack, a more hawkish Federal Reserve, and profit-taking after a 19-week inflow streak that saw $29 billion pour into crypto funds.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Digital asset investment products saw an unprecedented $2.9 billion in outflows last week, marking the largest weekly exodus on record and extending a three-week losing streak to $3.8 billion, according to a report by CoinShares. 

Despite the mass withdrawals, Sui (SUI) and XRP emerged as the best performers, bucking the broader trend with inflows of $15.5 million and $5 million, respectively.

Sui climbed 8.4%, while XRP rose 17%  during U.S. pre-market hours on Monday as the broader crypto market rallied to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for a “crypto strategic reserve,” which would include XRP, Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL), in addition to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH).

The CoinShares report attributed the record outflows to a confluence of factors, including the recent Bybit hack, a more hawkish Federal Reserve, and profit-taking after a 19-week inflow streak that saw $29 billion pour into crypto funds.

“These elements likely led to a mix of profit-taking and weakened sentiment toward the asset class,” it said.

Bitcoin bore the brunt of the sell-off, accounting for $2.59 billion in outflows. Ethereum wasn’t spared either, posting a record weekly outflow of $300 million. 

Solana and Toncoin also faced selling pressure, with outflows of $7.4 million and $22.6 million, respectively.

Screenshot 2025-03-03 065032.png CoinShares data showing record outflows totalling $3.8 billion over the last 3 weeks. | Source: CoinShares

Sui’s price has experienced sharp swings over the past two weeks. The token broke above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) following Trump’s crypto reserve announcement but has since retreated, hovering just above the key technical level.

Screenshot 2025-03-03 070200.png SUI retail sentiment and message volume on March 3 as of 7:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Sui’s token improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

Users on the platform celebrated the cryptocurrency’s rally over the weekend. 

XRP also saw a sharp price reaction, surging 25% to $3 before retracing to $2.60 after Trump’s announcement. 

Ripple’s native token remains around 19% below its January high of $3.2 but remains above its 200-day SMA, a critical support level.

Screenshot 2025-03-03 070429.png XRP retail sentiment and message volume on March 3 as of 7:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around XRP flipped to ‘bullish’ (60/100) from ‘extremely bearish’ a day ago, marking its highest level in a month. Chatter on Stocktwits also spiked to ‘high’ levels from ‘low’ a day earlier. 

While many users remained optimistic about XRP’s long-term trajectory, some expressed disappointment that it failed to hold above $3.

Others saw the “slow bleed” coming.

Despite the turbulence, XRP has climbed 329% over the past year, while Sui has risen 88% compared to Bitcoin’s gains of 50% in the same period. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Trump’s Crypto Reserve Plans Fuel Cardano’s Surge, Becomes The Only Token Among Top 10 Crypto To Post Monthly Gains

