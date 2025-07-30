Ika grants Sui contracts remote control of assets on other blockchains with sub-second MPC security.

Sui (SUI) already has sub-second finality and object-based storage, but until now a Sui contract could only push assets that physically lived on Sui.

Ika Network rewrites that rulebook with a two-phase MPC layer that turns any Sui program into a universal remote for funds parked on Bitcoin, Ethereum, or whichever chain shows up next week.

The secret sauce is DWalletCap, a regular Sui object that points to a wallet inside Ika’s signer cluster. That cluster runs a 2PC-MPC scheme fed by Mysticeti consensus, producing valid signatures for external accounts at ten thousand transactions per second.

No bridges, no wrapped tokens, just remote control. A lending protocol on Sui can lock real BTC in a Taproot address, an AI agent stored in a Sui object can pay gas on Solana, and an institutional vault can rebalance ETH on mainnet, all while the coins stay home.

Launch partners stretch the imagination. Native is wiring genuine BTC lending. Nativerse wants Bitcoin-backed stablecoins. Rhei is pitching zero-trust multi-chain vaults for fund managers. Ekko is building an AI chatbot that pays its own fees across networks.

Every proof of concept demonstrates the same trick: Sui stores the logic, Ika supplies the robotic arms.

Developers do not need exotic plumbing. DWalletCap behaves like any other Move object, so it can be owned by accounts, DAOs, or even nested inside other objects. Governance gates, upgrade patterns, and composability all remain intact.

The only extra job is running a slim Nitro fork that speaks Ika’s messages - copy, paste, compile.

Security questions land fast. Ika counters with a hundred-plus validator set, threshold signing, and no single party holding the keys. If the MPC network misbehaves, Sui contracts simply revoke the DWalletCap and the external wallet freezes.

Zoom out and Sui positions itself as mission control while chains like Bitcoin keep acting as deep-cold storage. Assets remain stationary, logic travels freely, and users never feel the freight. Bridges suddenly look like dial-up in a fiber world.

Bottom line: Ika turns Sui into the cockpit of a multichain economy. If the model sticks, remote signatures will eat wrapped tokens for breakfast.

