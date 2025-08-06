Eli Roth transforms horror fandom into financial ownership via blockchain on Sui.

Director Eli Roth isn't just interested in making you scream; now he's making horror fans into film investors; leveraging blockchain tech to create a horror empire owned by the fans themselves. Welcome to The Horror Section, where your nightmares are now financially productive.

In partnership with Republic and running smoothly on the Sui (SUI) blockchain, Roth and co-founder Jon Schnaars managed to pull off what Kickstarter could only dream of. They turned traditional crowdfunding into actual equity ownership.

Over 2,500 horror lovers have already invested more than $5.5 million, buying pieces of the studio starting at just a hundred bucks. No longer passive viewers, these fans now have real financial stakes, along with perks ranging from exclusive screenings to film cameos. It's horror fandom 2.0: financialized, democratized, and completely unrated.

And by "unrated," I mean Roth and company aren't even bothering with the Motion Picture Association.

Why tone down scares for ratings boards when your audience actively demands the opposite? The Horror Section is all about delivering pure, undiluted horror. Their first offering, "Jimmy and Stiggs," described affectionately as a "handcrafted splatter fest," drops August 15. After that, "Ice Cream Man," Roth’s directorial debut for the studio, promises to double down on nightmares.

Here's the kicker: thanks to blockchain and Sui’s user-friendly infrastructure, fans don't need any crypto know-how to get involved. Sui’s tech (zkLogin and sponsored transactions) handles all the blockchain complexities invisibly, making investing seamless.

Fans can focus purely on their favorite obsession, while Roth can bypass Hollywood gatekeepers entirely.

Long-term, Roth and Schnaars envision The Horror Section as more than just films. With blockchain integration built-in from inception, expect intellectual property to expand into podcasts, games, merch, and even live-stage adaptations. With a dedicated investor base championing their content, the studio can push creative boundaries while fostering unprecedented fan engagement.

Hollywood has plenty of reasons to watch closely; blockchain is letting Roth build the first horror studio genuinely owned and operated by its audience. It's the kind of revolutionary horror Hollywood should actually fear.

