Investors will focus on Constellation’s beer sales, profit margins, and full-year outlook in Tuesday’s earnings report.

Constellation Brands’ valuation has fallen as investors reduce risk amid weaker consumer spending habits.

Constellation’s P/E ratio has dropped to 9.7x, the lowest since June 2012.

JPMorgan expects weaker beer margins, while Barclays also lowered its price target.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) stock gained in Tuesday’s premarket ahead of its fiscal second-quarter (Q2) 2027 earnings report, trading at its lowest valuation multiples in over 14 years, with its Enterprise Value to Free Cash Flow (EV/FCF) ratio falling to 16.6x.

The severe multiple compression caps off a punishing multi-week decline that saw the maker of Modelo Especial and Corona touch a fresh 52-week low of $111.54 on Monday. Constellation Brands stock edged up 0.3% in Tuesday’s premarket. The stock recorded a 13% decline in September, marking its worst month in a year.

Constellation Brands Valuation Falls To Multi-Year Lows

The lower valuation shows that large investors are reducing their exposure as consumer spending weakens, debt remains high, and drinking habits change.

In terms of the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, Constellation Brands is trading at 9.7x, also its lowest since June 2012.

JPMorgan Flags Weaker Beer Margins

Wall Street analysts have taken a more cautious view of the beverage maker. Several firms reduced their price targets last month, citing weaker beer profits and inflation pressure.

JPMorgan analyst Drew Levine cut the firm’s price target on Constellation Brands to $133 from $165 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. The analyst also lowered earnings forecasts for Q2 and fiscal 2027, citing weaker beer margins.

Levine said consumer demand during the summer selling period came in below expectations. Rising costs added another challenge, making it harder for Constellation to protect profit even as its beer brands continue to attract consumers. Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman also reduced her price target, taking it to $122 from $132 while retaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating.

Citi Maintains Buy Rating Despite Target Cut

Citi analyst Filippo Falorni lowered his price target to $165 from $185 but kept a ‘Buy’ rating. Citi expects Constellation’s beer sales to beat estimates, with depletion growth of 0.7% versus Wall Street's 0.1% forecast.

Citi believes the current share price offers an appealing balance between potential gains and risks. The view suggests stronger-than-expected beer performance could provide support for the stock, particularly after its recent weakness. The company’s beer volumes, margins, and full-year outlook will likely dominate investor attention when Constellation reports its Q2 results on Tuesday.

STZ Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “The day of reckoning is at hand. I’m sitting at a CB of 129. I’m gonna hold come whatever may. Definitely gonna be looking to add if we go sub 110.”

Another user said, “I’m interested but I’m not gonna pull the trigger before earnings. I’m looking to see if margins, revenue, and cash flows can remain stable.”

STZ stock has declined nearly 18% year-to-date.

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