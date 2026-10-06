Retail sentiment around Aptiv turned bearish as shares remained down 31% year-to-date.

Goldman Sachs lowered Aptiv’s price target to $61 from $71 but kept a Buy rating.

The firm said auto suppliers may report mixed Q3 results as weaker Chinese vehicle sales hurt demand.

Last month, Aptiv began producing an ADAS camera for a Chinese EV maker.

Aptiv (APTV) stock wrapped a four-month losing streak, but Goldman Sachs is flagging fresh demand risks for the auto supplier. The firm cut its price target, citing weaker Chinese vehicle sales that could pressure suppliers even as global light-vehicle production remains broadly on track.

China Creates Added Pressure For Aptiv

Goldman Sachs reduced its price target on Aptiv to $61 from $71 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The change came as part of the firm's broader preview of upcoming third-quarter (Q3) results across U.S. automotive and industrial technology companies. The new price target still implies a 39% upside to the stock’s last close.

Goldman Sachs expects traditional automotive Tier 1 suppliers to report Q3 results and forecasts that range from roughly in line with expectations to below consensus estimates.

Global light-vehicle production remains broadly consistent with the low-single-digit annual decline many suppliers had expected. However, according to Goldman Sachs, weaker domestic vehicle sales in China could create additional pressure for companies exposed to that market. Investors will likely focus on whether companies see further deterioration in demand or maintain their existing outlooks.

Aptiv Expands Automotive Technology Portfolio

Aptiv makes software and hardware for the automotive and transportation industries. Its Signal and Power Solutions unit makes wiring systems, connectors, electrical parts, and cable-management products used in electric vehicles (EVs).

The Advanced Safety and User Experience unit develops radar, cameras, LiDAR sensors, computing systems, digital dashboards and software used for driver-assistance and self-driving features. Together, Aptiv’s technologies help vehicles process data, communicate, use electricity more efficiently and operate safely.

Last month, Aptiv started mass production of a new ADAS smart camera for a European vehicle program from a major Chinese new-energy vehicle maker. Aptiv is supporting Nvidia’s Jetson Orin Nano 2 to help customers bring physical AI and edge-AI systems into real-world production faster.

The technology targets delivery and inspection drones, robots, and other autonomous machines that need to sense their surroundings and make decisions safely.

APTV Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around APTV stock slipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

APTV stock has cratered 31% year-to-date.

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