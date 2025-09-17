The New York-based ticket platform raised $800 million through the IPO.

StubHub Holdings Inc.’s (STUB) shares made a strong debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, listing at $25.7 apiece.

At the time of writing, StubHub’s shares were hovering at $25.25 or 7.45% higher compared to the issue price of $23.5.

The New York-based ticket platform raised $800 million through the initial public offering (IPO).

