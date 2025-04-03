Read Full Article

Shares of Strategy Inc. (MSTR), formerly MicroStrategy, gained more than 2% in Wednesday’s regular trading session after receiving a thumbs up from analysts at Clear Street before the stock lost its steam during the after-market hours.

According to The Fly, Clear Street initiated coverage of Strategy with a ‘Buy’ rating and a price target of $422, implying an upside of more than 35% from Wednesday’s closing price.

Clear Street said that Strategy offers a “high-beta, levered Bitcoin exposure” that makes it stand apart from passive exchange-traded funds (ETF.)

The brokerage believes this is what makes Strategy a “compelling and leveraged way” to invest in Bitcoin and catch the upside that it offers.

It added that Strategy’s addition of Bitcoins creates “real value” for shareholders beyond just exposing them to a new asset class.

Clear Street’s price target is still below the wider Wall Street consensus. According to Koyfin data, Strategy has an average price target of $514.09, which implies an upside of 64% from current levels.

There are 13 analysts covering the stock, and 12 of those have either a ‘Buy’ or a ‘Strong Buy’ recommendation,’ while one has a ‘Hold’ rating.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Strategy was hovering in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

However, a recent Stocktwits poll revealed that 67% of the respondents would recommend the MSTR stock to friends this year, while 21% said they wouldn’t.

Interestingly, 12% of the voters said they’d recommend MSTR to an enemy.

MSTR sentiment and message volume April 3, 2025, as of 4 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user recommended others not to panic, saying, “tariffs don’t matter to Bitcoin.”

Strategy currently owns 528,185 Bitcoins worth $44.25 billion, at an average purchase price of $67,485.82 per Bitcoin. This shows its position is up by 24% based on Bitcoin’s current prices.

Strategy’s stock has gained 8% year-to-date, while Bitcoin prices have declined by 11% in the same period.

