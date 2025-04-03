user
user icon

Strategy Gains On Analyst's Thumbs Up Over Levered Bitcoin Play, Retail Investors Say They Would Recommend Stock To A Friend

It added that Strategy’s addition of Bitcoins creates “real value” for shareholders beyond just exposing them to a new asset class.

Strategy Gains On Analyst's Thumbs Up Over Levered Bitcoin Play, Retail Investors Say They Would Recommend Stock To A Friend
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Shares of Strategy Inc. (MSTR), formerly MicroStrategy, gained more than 2% in Wednesday’s regular trading session after receiving a thumbs up from analysts at Clear Street before the stock lost its steam during the after-market hours.

According to The Fly, Clear Street initiated coverage of Strategy with a ‘Buy’ rating and a price target of $422, implying an upside of more than 35% from Wednesday’s closing price.

Clear Street said that Strategy offers a “high-beta, levered Bitcoin exposure” that makes it stand apart from passive exchange-traded funds (ETF.)

The brokerage believes this is what makes Strategy a “compelling and leveraged way” to invest in Bitcoin and catch the upside that it offers.

It added that Strategy’s addition of Bitcoins creates “real value” for shareholders beyond just exposing them to a new asset class.

Clear Street’s price target is still below the wider Wall Street consensus. According to Koyfin data, Strategy has an average price target of $514.09, which implies an upside of 64% from current levels.

There are 13 analysts covering the stock, and 12 of those have either a ‘Buy’ or a ‘Strong Buy’ recommendation,’ while one has a ‘Hold’ rating.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Strategy was hovering in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

However, a recent Stocktwits poll revealed that 67% of the respondents would recommend the MSTR stock to friends this year, while 21% said they wouldn’t.

Interestingly, 12% of the voters said they’d recommend MSTR to an enemy.

MSTR retail sentiment.jpg MSTR sentiment and message volume April 3, 2025, as of 4 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user recommended others not to panic, saying, “tariffs don’t matter to Bitcoin.”

Strategy currently owns 528,185 Bitcoins worth $44.25 billion, at an average purchase price of $67,485.82 per Bitcoin. This shows its position is up by 24% based on Bitcoin’s current prices.

Strategy’s stock has gained 8% year-to-date, while Bitcoin prices have declined by 11% in the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oil Dodges Trump Tariffs, But Energy Stocks Slip On Recession Fears: Retail Turns More Bearish

Oil Dodges Trump Tariffs, But Energy Stocks Slip On Recession Fears: Retail Turns More Bearish

CoreWeave Stock Rally Gathers Momentum On Rumored Google Deal: Retail Bullish Despite Pre-Market Drop On Tariff Concerns

CoreWeave Stock Rally Gathers Momentum On Rumored Google Deal: Retail Bullish Despite Pre-Market Drop On Tariff Concerns

Franklin Covey Stock Falls After Q2 Profit Miss, Dour Forecast: Retail’s Split

Franklin Covey Stock Falls After Q2 Profit Miss, Dour Forecast: Retail’s Split

Acuity Q2 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Eyes Demand Trends, But Retail Traders Are Nervous

Acuity Q2 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Eyes Demand Trends, But Retail Traders Are Nervous

How Are Retail Traders Reacting To Trump Tariffs? Most Say They’re Shorting The Market

How Are Retail Traders Reacting To Trump Tariffs? Most Say They’re Shorting The Market

Recent Stories

Carlo Ancelotti: Why Arsenal should be wary of Real Madrid's extra-time mastermind snt

Carlo Ancelotti: Why Arsenal should be wary of Real Madrid's extra-time mastermind

From startup to billions: How Razorpay's founders became India's youngest billionaires AJR

From startup to billions: How Razorpay's founders became India's youngest billionaires

Panchayat Season 4 Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Jitendra Kumar most awaited series NTI

Panchayat Season 4 Release Date OUT: Know when and where to watch Jitendra Kumar most awaited series

Did you know 'Sajni Re' was written by a Bank employee? Aamir Khan reveals amidst Kiran Rao controversy MEG

Did you know 'Sajni Re' was written by a Bank employee? Aamir Khan reveals amidst Kiran Rao controversy

Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Bengaluru, two held dmn

Karnataka: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Bengaluru, two held

Recent Videos

Ajay Devgan's Birthday Special: Top 10 ICONIC SONGS For Fans & Music Lovers

Ajay Devgan's Birthday Special: Top 10 ICONIC SONGS For Fans & Music Lovers

Video Icon
Top 10 MARATHI Songs That Rocked India!

Top 10 MARATHI Songs That Rocked India!

Video Icon
Shashi Tharoor Responds to Govt's Claim on Kerala Churches' Support for Waqf Bill | Asianet Newsable

Shashi Tharoor Responds to Govt's Claim on Kerala Churches' Support for Waqf Bill | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Witnesses Thai Ramayana ‘Ramakien’ in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Witnesses Thai Ramayana ‘Ramakien’ in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Pakistan, Musalman, Khalistan': SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Brings In Khalistan During Waqf Debate

'Pakistan, Musalman, Khalistan': SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Brings In Khalistan During Waqf Debate

Video Icon