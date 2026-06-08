Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff accused Strategy of omitting the purchase's dilutive effect on common stockholders and declaring "the game is over."

Strategy Inc. bought 1,550 Bitcoin for $101.3 million at $65,332 each in the first week of June, increasing its treasury to 845,256 BTC.

The purchase was nearly 50 times the 32 BTC the company sold last week and funded by ATM sales.

After paying a preferred-stock dividend, Strategy sold 1,409,600 MSTR shares for $181.0 million to restore its US dollar reserve to $1.0 billion.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) has bought 1,550 Bitcoin (BTC), nearly 50 times the Bitcoin it sold last week, raising its treasury to 845,256 coins.

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According to the company filing, for the first week of June, the Bitcoins were bought for $101.3 million at an average price of $65,332 per coin. The purchases were funded with the proceeds of shares sold pursuant to its at the market (ATM) program. This brings Strategy's 0.845 million coin purchased at an all-in cost of $63.97 billion, or an average of $75,680 per coin.

This purchase came after Strategy had sold 32 BTC last week, at an average of $77,135. However, the firm has bought back nearly 50 times the Bitcoin it had sold.

MSTR’s price was up over 5% in early morning trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Bitcoin-proxy remained in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Refilling the Dollar Reserve

Strategy also sold 1,409,600 shares of MSTR for net proceeds of $181.0 million. However, no sales of preferred shares (STRF, STRC, STRK, STRD) were made during the period. After the sales, MSTR had approximately $25,956.1 million remaining available for issuance, including the current offering and the $21.0 billion “MSTR Increase” announced on March 23, 2026.

Monday's move restores the dollar reserve that the company drew down to meet the dividend payment. The sale last week was made to fund the STRC obligation, and the reserve now sits back at $1.0 billion, giving Strategy cash on hand to cover preferred-stock payments.

However, Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff said the purchase was made at the expense of existing shareholders. Very convenient that you omitted the information that would have revealed that the purchase was actually dilutive to common stockholders. The game is over.” Schiff wrote on X.

Source: @PeterSchiff/x

Schiff's criticism was aimed at how the buy was financed. He accused Strategy of glossing over the fact that issuing new shares to fund the purchase dilutes existing common stockholders' ownership, even as the company's total Bitcoin holdings increase — and argued the strategy had run its course.

As of writing, Bitcoin’s price traded near $63,594, up over 2% over 24 hours, dropping below Strategy’s acquired average per coin for the week.

Strive (ASST) also announced that it bought 32 BTC the same day, the exact number Strategy had sold last week.

Read also: SpaceX Pre-IPO Frenzy Is Here, And Retail Traders Are Already Warning Of ‘Bagholders’ – Even As Crypto Platforms Push Alternative Access

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