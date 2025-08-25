Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase was made at an average price of about $115,000 per token, lifting its total holdings to 632,457 BTC acquired at an average of $73,500 each.

Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR) announced on Monday that it had bought around 3,081 Bitcoin (BTC) for $356 million over the past week.

Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase was made at an average price of about $115,000 per token, lifting its total holdings to 632,457 BTC acquired at an average of $73,500 each. The company has stepped up its buying pace after two weeks of relatively modest additions—430 BTC last Monday and 155 BTC the week before.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Bitcoin Slides To July Levels, Ethereum Retreats From Weekend Highs – $840M Liquidated In Crypto Selloff

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<