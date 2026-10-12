ASML and TSMC earnings this week will offer clues about AI-chip demand and the outlook for Nvidia’s supply chain.

Investors will watch chipmaking equipment orders and AI-driven semiconductor demand for clues about the sector’s outlook.

Apple could introduce a touchscreen home hub and refreshed HomePod mini and Apple TV devices at its Oct. 13 event.

Nvidia-backed Firmus shelved its IPO plans.

Major U.S. banks will report quarterly earnings, starting with JPMorgan Chase on Tuesday and kicking off the third-quarter earnings season. While most tech firms will report in the coming weeks, results from AI infrastructure players ASML and TSMC this week could set the tone for what’s to come.

Meanwhile, Apple fans could see the company unveil new smart-home devices at its Oct. 13 “Welcome Home” event, potentially including HomeView, its rumored first smart-home hub with a touchscreen display.

Tech IPO Watch

Nvidia Corp.-backed AI data center company Firmus scrapped its plans for what would have been one of Australia's biggest-ever stock market listings, blaming "recent market volatility and prevailing market conditions."

Bloomberg later reported that some investors had suggested that its pricing strategy was aggressive and the company would now pursue a private funding round.

Meanwhile, AI cloud-computing company Lambda, also backed by Nvidia, is reportedly seeking to raise as much as $4 billion in what could be its final private funding round before going public.

Tech Earnings

ASML (Oct. 14): Investors will look for order bookings and outlook for 2027 as AI-driven demand for advanced chips fuels spending on chipmaking equipment, while monitoring export restrictions and China demand. Analysts expected the Dutch firm’s third-quarter revenue to rise 56% to $13.13 billion, per Koyfin.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (Oct. 15): With record Q3 revenue already reported, investors will focus on Q4 guidance, gross margins and 2027 AI-chip demand, assessing whether surging demand from customers such as Nvidia can offset rising production costs and capital spending.

Tech Events

LA Tech Week (Oct. 12-18; Los Angeles): The conference will focus on AI, startups, venture capital and fundraising; the official schedule includes events featuring Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) co-founder Ben Horowitz’s firm and a session with Sphere CEO Brian Roberts.

Apple ‘Welcome Home’ event (Oct. 13; New York): Apple is expected to spotlight its smart-home strategy, potentially unveiling a touchscreen home hub alongside refreshed HomePod mini and Apple TV hardware.

TechCrunch Disrupt (Oct. 13-15; San Francisco): One of the industry’s biggest startup pitching and funding event is back, this time featuring Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, Amazon devices executive Panos Panay, Replit CEO Amjad Masad, Cerebras Systems CEO Andrew Feldman and actor-turned-entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg, among other speakers.

Tech Winners And Losers Ahead Of Monday

Nasdaq-100 Gainers Nasdaq-100 Losers Shopify (up 15.8%) ARM (down 13.4%) MercadoLibre (up 11.4%) Intel (down 12.3%) Autodesk (up 11%) Teradyne (down 10.3%)

Last week, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) rose 0.2%, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) declined 5.1%, and the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) rose 3.9%.

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