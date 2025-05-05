Favorable regulatory moves for a new drug application, blowout earnings and promising preclinical data triggered a flurry of discussions on Stocktwits for these tickers for the week ended May 2, 2025.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) (+900% Weekly Message Volume)

The Wilmington, Delaware-based pharma company garnered retail attention after the FDA granted it a $4.3 million filing fee waiver for its New Drug Application (NDA) for NRX-100, a preservative-free ketamine treatment for depression.

The company aims to file the NDA using existing resources by the end of Q2. If approved, the drug could gain long-term exclusivity.

NRx plans to submit data showing NRX-100 is superior to placebo, an active comparator, and potentially even electroshock therapy for treatment-resistant depression and suicidal ideation.

NRx stock has fallen over 2.8% this year.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) (+650% Weekly Message Volume)

The health solutions giant posted strong first-quarter results, with all three divisions (healthcare benefits, health services, and pharmacy) beating Wall Street expectations.

Retail buzz also intensified after its pharmacy benefits unit struck a deal to make Wegovy more accessible to members, replacing Zepbound as the preferred drug — a move expected to save health plans up to 15% on annual costs.

Stocktwits chatter was also fueled by a DOJ lawsuit against Aetna and other insurers, accusing them and major broker firms of paying illegal kickbacks for Medicare Advantage enrollments between 2016 and 2021.

CVS stock has gained nearly 50% this year.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) (+600% Weekly Message Volume)

ReShape Lifesciences gained attention with new preclinical data on its Diabetes Neuromodulation device, showing promising results in stabilizing glucose and glucagon levels in Type 1 diabetic swine without affecting heart rate.

Investors also reacted to news that the company received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a patent covering its swallowable intragastric balloon system. This patent could potentially protect the technology until at least January 2031.

ReShape shares have tumbled over 90% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<